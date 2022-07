MIAMI – After the government released another record-breaking report on inflation, many experts are warning of a recession.To prepare for a slowdown, the most important action item is to make sure to beef up your emergency reserve fund.Your goal is to have enough money in a safe, liquid account that can cover six to 12 months worth of living expenses.If you're retired, consider keeping one to two years worth of expenses in reserve to avoid being forced to sell assets at lower levels just to pay the bills.Next, reduce credit card or any high interest debt as quickly as possible,...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO