Missouri State

CD 4 candidates debate on immigration, Chinese relations and energy independence

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarrensburg, Mo. — On Thursday afternoon, four candidates running in the Republican primary for Congressional District (CD) 4 took to the stage at the University of Central Missouri’s Warrensburg campus. The four candidates are hoping to replace Rep. Vicky Hartzler in the U.S. House of Representatives. Taylor...

The Independent

Biden could declare national climate emergency as soon as this week

Joe Biden could declare a national climate emergency as soon as this week following stalled talks in Congress, reports The Washington Post.The possible measure comes just days after Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, told party leaders that he won’t support the Democrats’ attempt to push through an economic package this month, which would include billions to fight the climate crisis.Mr Biden could invoke the emergency to be able to provide his administration with power to decrease carbon emissions and produce more clean energy. Three people familiar with the possible measure spoke to The Washington Post. Two of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Ex-Jan. 6 panel lawyer on track for Missouri US Senate run

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former senior investigator for the U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection on Monday said he has enough signatures to get on the ballot as an independent candidate for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat. John F. Wood said he has the 10,000 signatures needed to appear on the ballot for retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt ’s seat. Wood said he’ll keep collecting signatures from registered voters to make sure he meets the threshold. The signatures still need to be certified by the Missouri secretary of state The deadline to submit signatures to run as an independent is Aug. 1. Wood’s candidacy comes as some Republican leaders express concern that former Gov. Eric Greitens might prevail in a 21-candidate field for the Republican nomination for the seat in the Aug. 2 primary, then lose in November because of the sex and campaign finance scandals that pushed him from office in 2018.
MISSOURI STATE
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS

