Mckean County, PA

Man arrested for over 200 counts of juvenile sexual assault

By PAT HRITZ
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — An investigation into one case of sexual assault has uncovered five victims.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 51-year-old Darvin Carpenter was arrested for over 200 counts of juvenile sexual assault.

Police report through the course of an investigation into the sexual assault of one juvenile victim, they identified four additional victims that were also juveniles at the time of the assaults.

The alleged sexual assaults took place in McKean County, and date back to the year 2000.

Carpenter was arraigned, and is in custody in the McKean County Jail.

