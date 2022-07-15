ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things 4 Star Noah Schnapp Speaks Out on His Internet Feud with Doja Cat

By Liam Crowley
Cover picture for the articleStranger Things star Noah Schnapp unintentionally found himself in the crosshairs of pop artist Doja Cat earlier this month after he shared Instagram DMs between the two to his TikTok. "Noah can u tell Joseph [Quinn] to hmu," Doja Cat wrote, seeking contact with the Eddie Munson actor. "Wait no. Does...

Ironheart Actor Confirms Filming Start: "Sh-t's Fire"

Filming for Ironheart is officially underway, with the show's biggest names having either been spotted on set or confirmed their involvement through social media posts. Earlier this month, Dominique Thorne was spotted on set as the eponymous superhero and Monday, Anthony Ramos confirmed he's also started filming his role. "We...
Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Cancels Con Appearance

The fourth season of Stranger Things featured the debut of Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, which turned the actor into an overnight sensation. Fans of the Netflix series immediately fell in love with Eddie, and he even caught the attention of other celebrities. Earlier this week, a video of Quinn went viral after he broke down in tears during a Q&A at London Film and Comic Con. It's been reported that the convention oversold the actor's meet and greets by 400 tickets, which led to staff yelling at him for taking too much time with each fan. The actor got emotional during the Q&A when fans thanked him for sharing his time. Quinn was supposed to appear at German Comic Con next, but the official Instagram account for the con revealed that he had to cancel. However, it does not seem related to the reported incident in London. According to the post, Quinn will not be attending due to issues with his passport.
Stranger Things: Joseph Quinn Comments on Possible Eddie Romance

The fourth season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix, and the newest episodes of the beloved series featured the return of many fan-favorite characters as well as some new additions. Fans were especially smitten by Eddie Munson, the new character played by Joseph Quinn. The actor is definitely blowing up thanks to the series, and the character continues to be a trending topic on Twitter. Warning: Stranger Things spoilers ahead! In the first episode of the new season, we meet Eddie in addition to Chrissy (Grace Van Dien), the "queen of Hawkins High" who seeks Eddie's help with drugs in the hopes of making Vecna go away. Sadly, Vecna kills Chrissy and Eddie is blamed for her death. In the finale, Eddie bravely sacrifices himself to buy time for his friends who attempting to kill Vecna. While Chrissy and Eddie may both be dead, many fans are dreaming of an alternate reality where they're a couple despite the fact that Chrissy was dating Jason (Mason Dye) when she died. In a recent interview with Netflix, Quinn addressed the Eddie and Chrissy ship.
Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos

The Grammy Award nominee, 52, shared some candid wedding photos from her nuptials with the Academy Award winner, 49, on Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. "We did it," she prefaced in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
Noah Schnapp
Doja Cat
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
The Walking Dead Showrunner Previews Daryl and Carol's Roles in Last Episodes

The Walking Dead may have started with Rick Grimes, but it will finish with Daryl and Carol. The characters played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride are the only walker apocalypse survivors to appear on all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with the last eight episodes airing this October on AMC. But before the zombie drama rides into the sunset — and before Reedus rides solo in the Daryl Dixon spinoff that will no longer co-star McBride — Daryl and Carol are ride or die when our heroes lead the charge against the Commonwealth.
Call of the Night Cosplay Highlights New Summer Vampire Favorite

Call of the Night has officially made its anime adaptation debut as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay has already brought fans' new favorite vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa, to life! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been particularly stacked with a number of major returns from anime franchises fans have wanted to see new episodes from for quite a while, but there have been just as many new projects that have made their debut as well. One of the leading manga turned anime projects was Kotoyama's original manga series Call of the Night, and its first two episodes have really struck a chord with viewers.
One-Punch Man Shows Off Saitama's Wildest Strategy Yet

One-Punch Man has finally gotten to the intense climax of the fight between Saitamaand Garou with its latest chapters, but the newest chapter of the series took things one step further with one of Saitama's wildest strategies in the series to date. The Human Monster saga has been the longest running story in the series so far as it had been steadily stacking the pieces for a final confrontation between Saitama and Garou. While it had previously seemed like their fight was going to reach some kind of end, after a surprising swerve, the latest chapter of the series has kicked things into a whole new and godly kind of gear.
Game of Thrones Star Open Up About Aneurysms and Brain Surgery: "It's Remarkable That I Am Able To Speak"

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is opening up about the impact of her aneurysms and brain surgeries, telling BBC's Sunday Morning that it's "remarkable" that she's able to speak as well as live her life normally. In the interview (via The Sun), Clark explained that her condition and surgeries have left her with parts of her brain that are no longer usable and that her results are not the norm when it comes to the issues she's dealt with.
John Cena and Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Finally Have Wedding Ceremony After Pandemic Delays

Peacemaker star and WWE icon John Cena tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh back in October 2020. The couple planned to have an entire wedding filled with family and friends, but the COVID-19 pandemic had to put those plans on hold. They opted for a small, private ceremony at the time, Now, nearly two years later, the couple has finally been able to have the wedding ceremony they initially wanted.
The Scorpion King VFX Supervisor Opens Up About the "Worst Visual Effects Shot Ever"

Visual effects artist John Burton, Jr., an ILM veteran behind The Mummy, Men in Black, and Terminator 2, joined the YouTube series Corridor Crew this week to discuss some of the best and worst visual effects shots not just of his career -- but of all time. Of course, he had to address an elephant in the room: the infamous attack of the Scorpion King from The Mummy Returns, which Corridor Crew had previously made a video about. They had deemed it the worst visual effects shot of all time, so the idea of Burton joining the Crew to discuss the shot is a pretty cool moment both for fans of the series, and for Burton.
Edens Zero Creator Shares Special Summer Rebecca Art

Edens Zero has been inching closer and closer to the manga's 200th chapter milestone, and the original series creator behind it all has been celebrating Summer heating up with a special new, beach fun sketch for Rebecca Bluegarden! Hiro Mashima might have accrued a fanbase through work on Fairy Tail and other past releases, but what keeps the fans around and appreciative of the creator even after all these years is the fact that he's been seen going above and beyond when he has free time. This includes some special new sketches for each of his fan favorite characters, and more that fans can't wait to see.
Dune: Part Two Announces Production Start With Photo

Years after production wrapped on Dune, the sequel Dune: Part Two is set to finally move into production, with the film's official Twitter account confirming that shooting has officially begun on the Denis Villeneuve film. This marks a significant milestone for the franchise, as the first film landed in theaters without official confirmation that it would be getting a sequel, despite Villeneuve making it clear that he was only adapting the first half of the Frank Herbert novel for the debut film. Luckily, Dune was both a critical and financial success, resulting in the announcement that Dune: Part Two would be hitting theaters on November 17, 2023.
New Funko Soda Pre-Orders: Predator, Wreck-It Ralph, and Nosferatu

While we wait for Funko's San Diego Comic-Con exclusives to drop later this week, enjoy a refreshing wave of fresh Funko Soda figures! This time around, the lineup includes flavors from Predator, Nosferatu, and Disney's Wreck-It Ralph. As always, quantities of these Soda figures will be extremely limited, but everything you need to know to get your hands on them can be found right here.
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Adds New Amsterdam Star

Earlier this week, Hulu released a new teaser for Season 5 of the critically acclaimed series, The Handmaid's Tale giving us a chilling look at what's to come when the series returns this fall, and now we're getting even more information about the upcoming season and a new face that's joining the cast. According to TVLine, New Amsterdam star Genevieve Angelson has joined the cast for Season 5, and she may be a serious threat not only for June (Elisabeth Moss) but for the women of Canada in the series as well.
Netflix's Resident Evil Is Getting Destroyed by Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes

Even though it has done moderately well with critics, it looks like Netflix's new Resident Evil series isn't finding the same success with general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, saying that viewers simply don't like the show might be a bit of an understatement. Based on the early responses to the new live-action TV adaptation of Resident Evil, it might be one of the lowest-reviewed shows that Netflix has released in quite some time.
Zack Snyder Reportedly Refused to Call Off Snyder Cut Fans From Review Bombing Godzilla vs. Kong

Back in March 2021, ahead of its domestic release, Godzilla vs. Kong was the target of review bombing by fans of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Members of the "Snyder Cut" campaign started hitting the film's IMDb page with 1-star reviews seemingly as part of an attack directed at Warner Bros. Now, a new report claims that Snyder refused to call off the fans posting the fake reviews.
Die Hard's Bruce Willis Returns to Top of Nakatomi Tower In Touching Social Media Post

Bruce Willis is an iconic actor with over 140 acting credits to his name, but many people know him best for playing John McClane. Willis originally played the role in Die Hard, which had its first limited release on July 15th, 1988. In honor of the beloved action movie's 34th anniversary, Willis paid a visit to Fox Plaza which served as the location for the infamous Nakatomi Plaza. Yesterday, Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis took to Instagram to share a video of her husband on top of the building along with some fun scenes from the original film.
Dirty Dancing Star "Excited by the Challenge" of New Sequel

Decades after the release of the iconic film Dirty Dancing, a sequel is in the works and set to arrive in theaters on February 9, 2024. When the sequel arrives, it will see the return of Jennifer Grey reprising her role of Baby from the original film. Grey is also an executive producer on the film and while nearly four decades will have passed since the original film's debut by the time the sequel hits screens, Grey is excited for the challenge of the new film — and says that she hopes to make this sequel even better than the original.
