Stranger Things 4 Star Noah Schnapp Speaks Out on His Internet Feud with Doja Cat

The fourth season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix, and the newest episodes of the beloved series featured the return of many fan-favorite characters as well as some new additions. Fans were especially smitten by Eddie Munson, the new character played by Joseph Quinn. The actor is definitely blowing up thanks to the series, and the character continues to be a trending topic on Twitter. Warning: Stranger Things spoilers ahead! In the first episode of the new season, we meet Eddie in addition to Chrissy (Grace Van Dien), the "queen of Hawkins High" who seeks Eddie's help with drugs in the hopes of making Vecna go away. Sadly, Vecna kills Chrissy and Eddie is blamed for her death. In the finale, Eddie bravely sacrifices himself to buy time for his friends who attempting to kill Vecna. While Chrissy and Eddie may both be dead, many fans are dreaming of an alternate reality where they're a couple despite the fact that Chrissy was dating Jason (Mason Dye) when she died. In a recent interview with Netflix, Quinn addressed the Eddie and Chrissy ship.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO