A driver who failed to pay a traffic ticket landed behind bars after he was arrested in Lady Lake. Aaron Keith McNeil, 45, of Kissimmee, was driving a 2022 Nissan Altima at 3:25 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466 when an officer ran the license plate and learned the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. His license had been suspended due to failure to pay a traffic ticket. He was also wanted on an Orange County warrant. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Foxfire Realty.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO