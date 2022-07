The Cleveland Browns are still awaiting the expected suspension for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who recently settled 20 of the 24 cases of sexual assault filed against him. After a three-day hearing with NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, Watson and the Browns will remain patient for the decision. In the meantime, they traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers and currently have Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs on the roster as backups.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO