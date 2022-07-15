Where’s Shane? Subaru of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters had to battle the heat outside and while fighting the fire inside a home Monday afternoon in south Wichita. Crews were called out to the 2100 block of South Glenn for the report of a fire coming from a home that was under renovation. A rehab unit was on the scene to check on the crews that arrived.
The Kansas Highway Patrol trooper the five-minute fight he had with the suspect, before the men intervened, was longest five minutes of his life. Sedgwick County introduces first Sotrywalk at Evergreen Park. Updated: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT. Sedgwick County and collaborators are celebrating a new outdoor reading...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today should be the hottest day in Wichita in five years. While the record high of 109 (2006) is probably safe, if we make it to 107 degrees, it will be the highest recorded temperature in Wichita since July 22, 2017 (107).
Forecasters are expecting “dangerously high” temperatures and dry conditions for the Wichita area on Tuesday, in what will likely be the hottest day of the summer so far. James Cuellar, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita, said Tuesday’s daytime high is expected to reach a blistering 107 degrees Fahrenheit, prompting a heat advisory to be issued for 1 to 8 p.m.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire at a business Monday morning. According to the department, they were called out at 10:36 a.m. and saw smoke and flames on the west side of a commercial building. They then found fire in the back of the old restaurant at 507 North Main.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With dangerous heat expected over the next several days with highs in the triple digits, Kansas businesses are altering schedules to keep their workers safe. Among workers most vulnerable to the elements are roofers. Monday, Eyewitness News spoke with Eaton Roofing and Exteriors in Wichita to see how one local business is trying to keep its workers safe while getting jobs done.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's not just packages porch pirates are after, now they're stealing personal belongings, leaving a local neighborhood vigilant and on edge. "These people are out of work now. Money is gone, so they have to survive whatever means they can and this is how they do it," Jim Kelley, who lives nearby said Monday.
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Three suspects arrested after a fatal drug deal shooting appeared before a judge Friday to face charges. Brian Youngman, 20 of Wichita, was charged with 1st degree murder and attempted distribution of a controlled substance, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Myrashia Griffin, 20 and...
Dangerous heat raises concerns about strain on grid, potential power outages. Should we be concerned about this heat wave? Overall, energy experts say, we’re in good shape, for now. Updated: 6 hours ago. Quality Laundry in Pratt said it will be reducing hours this week due to excessive heat...
Buffet restaurants, says Ourr’s Family Dining owner Hien Ly, are not the business to be in when food costs spike. Because of that, said Ly — who in 2015 opened Ourr’s in the former Furr’s Cafeteria space at 1606 S. Georgetown in Wichita — he has closed the buffet restaurant. Its last day in business was Sunday.
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been critically injured in a crash in Harvey County Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Interstate 135 between Hesston and Newton. According to Hesston Fire/EMS Chief Russ Buller, one of the vehicles involved was going at a highway speed north on the I-135 when a car headed […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early voting in person will be available at the Sedgwick County Election Office during regular business hours Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning on July 18, 2022, and ending on August 1, 2022, at noon. All Sedgwick County voters can vote at this location during these hours.
HARVEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 4 p.m. Sunday in Harvey County. According to the Harvey County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by a woman from Hesston was southbound on Interstate 135 just before the Lincoln Blvd. exit. The vehicle left the roadway, traveled through...
Vandals have left their mark on a historic bridge here in Wichita once again. If you have driven on the Minisa Bridge over the last week, you've probably seen vandalism markings on both sides of the 90-year old bridge. The cleaning process isn't easy, but preservationists want residents to call them immediately when graffiti-artists strike.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his twenties is hospitalized in critical condition after losing control of his vehicle, crashing into a barrier, and being ejected off an overpass in S. Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the man was headed south on I-235 just past Seneca around 1:00...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita firefighter was on duty last night when his lifelong home caught fire. The family was too devastated to talk to us today, but a neighbor shared his experience. “She called me and asked me to run down here and find out what was going on,” said Jared Cerullo, a […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat is on! As we move through the next week expect temperatures to hit near or above 100°. Tuesday will be the most dangerous day of this stretch with a heat index of 115° expected for some Kansans. Be on the lookout for heat related illness, find some a/c, avoid the sun if possible and stay hydrated.
