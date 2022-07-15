Where’s Shane? Subaru of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With dangerous heat expected over the next several days with highs in the triple digits, Kansas businesses are altering schedules to keep their workers safe. Among workers most vulnerable to the elements are roofers. Monday, Eyewitness News spoke with Eaton Roofing and Exteriors in Wichita to see how one local business is trying to keep its workers safe while getting jobs done.

WICHITA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO