Massachusetts State

Monkeypox in Massachusetts; what you need to know

By Kate Wilkinson
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 18 more Monkeypox cases have been reported by the state’s Department of Public Health in the past week. 22News is working for you with what resources are available to you locally.

Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekly Report: 31 new deaths, 7,096 new cases

The state has allocated about 2,000 doses of the Monkeypox vaccine to a handful of clinics across the state,
including Baystate Medical Center, Brightwood Health Center, and Tapestry Health. Both are available by appointment.

There have been a total of 49 cases of Monkeypox in the commonwealth, the 7th highest in the country. But, it’s a lot harder to get compared to COVID-19.

Usually contraction happens through skin to skin contact.

The symptoms are fever, and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters which can show up on different parts of the body. The illness typically lasts 2 to 4 weeks.

If you’re experiencing any symptoms like that, you’re asked to call your doctor. If you want a vaccine, you do have to meet certain criteria.

They are right now prioritizing those at most risk for exposure. In this case: it would be if you’ve had known or presumed contact with someone who had Monkeypox.

