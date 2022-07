Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto reportedly is on the trade block. And the Giants, just one game back from a playoff spot, certainly could use a star of that caliber. It’s now something San Francisco needs to consider after The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Saturday, citing sources, that Soto recently turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Nationals that would have made him the highest-paid player in baseball history.

