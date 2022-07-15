ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumers are scoring huge deals on Jacquemus, Valentino, and more as luxury retailers mark prices down up to 80%

Black Valentino pencil dress. Farfetch
  • Luxury retailers are marking up to 80% off of some styles.
  • Supply chain issues have led to unique deals for consumers, according to Insider.
  • Inventories are piling up, and retailers must resort to sales to help get clothes off of racks.

