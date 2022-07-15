ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/15/2022

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday following some encouraging economic data on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday following some encouraging economic data on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations.

The gains weren’t enough to pull major indexes out of the red for the week, however, following worrisome reports on high prices facing consumers and businesses. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq rose. Bond yields mostly fell.

A July survey from the University of Michigan showed that consumers’ inflation expectations have held steady or improved.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 72.78 points, or 1.9%, to 3,863.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 658.09 points, or 2.1%, to 31,288.26.

The Nasdaq rose 201.24 points, or 1.8%, to 11,452.42.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 36.87 points, or 2.2%, to 1,744.37.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 36.22 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 49.89 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 182.89 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 24.99 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 903.02 points, or 18.9%.

The Dow is down 5,050.04 points, or 13.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,192.55 points, or 26.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 500.94 points, or 22.3%.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Beaten-Down Stock That Could Soar

BioXcel Therapeutics' recently approved Igalmi boasts an exciting opportunity in the market. The biotech has other programs investors should keep an eye on, and its finances look reasonable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
CBS Miami

Now might be a good idea to start preparing for a recession

MIAMI – After the government released another record-breaking report on inflation, many experts are warning of a recession.To prepare for a slowdown, the most important action item is to make sure to beef up your emergency reserve fund.Your goal is to have enough money in a safe, liquid account that can cover six to 12 months worth of living expenses.If you're retired, consider keeping one to two years worth of expenses in reserve to avoid being forced to sell assets at lower levels just to pay the bills.Next, reduce credit card or any high interest debt as quickly as possible,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Is Increasing His Bets Big-Time in These 3 Sectors

Buffett has been practically unstoppable since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Through the first six months of 2022, Buffett and his investing team have concentrated their investments in a trio of sectors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
ABC News

ABC News

748K+
Followers
166K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy