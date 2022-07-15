ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Are You a Procrastinator? Here's How to Beat it With Biohacking

By Ben Angel
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INlf4_0ghFgyRj00

Kiss procrastination goodbye with these tips from Ben Angel.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are three reasons why you procrastinate — and you've never heard of them before.

In this video, we'll talk about why you procrastinate, and then I provide five advanced biohacks that will turn you into a peak performer.

Take this free quiz to discover why you're unfocused (only available for a limited time). And be sure to grab a copy of Ben's award-winning book, Unstoppable, which has been read by more than 70,000 people worldwide.

Latest

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

Comments / 0

Related
Carolyn Light

What is an Energy Vampire, and How Do We Avoid Them?

My colleague just left our company for a new job, and I’m so relieved. She started at the company before I did, and when I onboarded, I wasn’t sure how I felt about her. I thought she seemed a bit aloof, but truthfully, this was fine with me. I’m introverted and quiet; I work best when I’m uninterrupted, and having a colleague who only conversed with me about work matters didn’t bother me.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procrastination#Beat It
Tracey Folly

Opinion: My great-grandma's method of memorizing stuff worked for my mom as a little girl, and it worked for me

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It can be really tough to try and memorize all of your school work. A lot of the time it feels like you are just trying to stuff information into your brain without actually learning anything. It can be easy to get discouraged when you feel like you are not making any progress. However, there are some things that you can do to try and make the process easier. One tip is to break down the material into smaller chunks. Instead of trying to memorize everything at once, focus on one part at a time. You might also try using mnemonic devices, such as rhymes or acronyms, to help you remember important information.
GeekyGadgets

Last Minute Deal: Become A Speed Reading Machine Read 300 Books This Year

We have a great last-minute deal for our readers on the Become A Speed Reading Machine Read 300 Books This Year in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. In this course, you’ll learn the entire, step-by-step blueprint the instructor uses to read over 300 book per year. Reading isn’t just something you should do, it’s something you must do if you want to live your dreams. You’ll learn how to pick the right books for success, how to comprehend them at an incredible rate, and apply their lessons to your life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Entrepreneur

Why Mindfulness Might Be Spoiling Your Success

For entrepreneurial people, mindfulness has likely taken on a whole new meaning during these past few years. Likely, pre-pandemic, mindfulness was not something we made time for that often, if at all. With the adversity of the world taking its toll on the mental health of just about everyone, mindfulness has offered periods of much-needed respite through times of hardship.
YOGA
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy