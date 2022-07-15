ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fan-favorite Stanger Things character shows up in Indiana field

By James Howell Jr.
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of Stanger Things on Netflix should keep their eyes peeled if flying over Indiana.

An artist “somewhere in Indiana” has turned a field into a tribute for fan-favorite character Eddie Munson.

The show shared the artwork on its YouTube channel this week.

The crop art was created by Stan Herd Arts, out of Kansas.

Stranger Things is a Netflix series that recently released its fourth and final season.

