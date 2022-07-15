Officials have yet to hear from LandAir about a reported closure or layoffs

LandAir in Williston. Photo via Google Maps

The Vermont Labor Department has indicated it has yet to hear back from LandAir, the Williston trucking company that reportedly shut its doors without notice earlier this month.

Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington sent a letter via email and certified mail to Michael Weinstein, the company’s registered agent, on July 7, records show.

“On July 6, 2022, I received information that LandAir had begun terminating its operations in Vermont, resulting in mass layoffs of more than fifty (50) workers,” Harrington wrote. “To my knowledge, there has been no notice given to me, the Secretary of Commerce, municipal officials, or the employees themselves.”

Harrington said in the letter that LandAir may be violating Vermont and federal laws that require such notices.

Vermont law requires that a company notify the Labor Commissioner 45 days before it closes a facility or worksite that results in the layoffs of more than 50 people.

Harrington demanded a response within 10 business days, which means that the company has until Thursday to respond.

LandAir was founded as Allied Air Freight in 1968 by Fred Spencer, according to the company website. The family eventually sold LandAir to a private equity firm. Spencer died in January.

The company specialized in shipping loads smaller than a truckload but larger than a parcel. In the industry, such companies are known as LTLs for Less-Than-Truckload.

LandAir had 135 drivers and 450 employees, according to FreightWays, an industry publication that first reported that the company was shutting down.

In his letter, Harrington requests that LandAir explain why the company did not comply with Vermont and federal law requiring notice and also explain what severance, benefits and accrued leave employees are to receive, as well as any legal defenses LandAir might have for allegedly not complying with Vermont and federal law.

Vermont Labor Department spokesperson Kyle Thweatt said LandAir employees have approached the department seeking help in figuring out what their options are.

Williston Town Manager Erik Wells told VTDigger that as of Friday, he had not heard from the company.

William Keresey, chief executive officer of LandAir, did not respond to voicemails seeking comment.

Jeffrey Schwartz, managing partner of Corbel Capital Partners, the private equity firm that reportedly owns LandAir, did not return emails seeking comment.

