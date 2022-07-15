ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, VT

Officials have yet to hear from LandAir about a reported closure or layoffs

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11sIxd_0ghFge2R00
LandAir in Williston. Photo via Google Maps

The Vermont Labor Department has indicated it has yet to hear back from LandAir, the Williston trucking company that reportedly shut its doors without notice earlier this month.

Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington sent a letter via email and certified mail to Michael Weinstein, the company’s registered agent, on July 7, records show.

“On July 6, 2022, I received information that LandAir had begun terminating its operations in Vermont, resulting in mass layoffs of more than fifty (50) workers,” Harrington wrote. “To my knowledge, there has been no notice given to me, the Secretary of Commerce, municipal officials, or the employees themselves.”

Harrington said in the letter that LandAir may be violating Vermont and federal laws that require such notices.

Vermont law requires that a company notify the Labor Commissioner 45 days before it closes a facility or worksite that results in the layoffs of more than 50 people.

Harrington demanded a response within 10 business days, which means that the company has until Thursday to respond.

LandAir was founded as Allied Air Freight in 1968 by Fred Spencer, according to the company website. The family eventually sold LandAir to a private equity firm. Spencer died in January.

The company specialized in shipping loads smaller than a truckload but larger than a parcel. In the industry, such companies are known as LTLs for Less-Than-Truckload.

LandAir had 135 drivers and 450 employees, according to FreightWays, an industry publication that first reported that the company was shutting down.

In his letter, Harrington requests that LandAir explain why the company did not comply with Vermont and federal law requiring notice and also explain what severance, benefits and accrued leave employees are to receive, as well as any legal defenses LandAir might have for allegedly not complying with Vermont and federal law.

Vermont Labor Department spokesperson Kyle Thweatt said LandAir employees have approached the department seeking help in figuring out what their options are.

Williston Town Manager Erik Wells told VTDigger that as of Friday, he had not heard from the company.

William Keresey, chief executive officer of LandAir, did not respond to voicemails seeking comment.

Jeffrey Schwartz, managing partner of Corbel Capital Partners, the private equity firm that reportedly owns LandAir, did not return emails seeking comment.

Want to stay on top of the latest business news? Sign up here to get a weekly email on all of VTDigger's reporting on local companies and economic trends. And check out our new Business section here.

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

New USPS delivery options for businesses in Vermont, New Hampshire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Businesses in Vermont and New Hampshire can now get next-day postal service deliveries. Through USPS Connect, Vermonters and Granite Staters can mail a local package one day and have it delivered the same or the next day at a low cost. It’s part of a larger...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Bravo to the Burlington City Council

The City Council’s position on implementing an overdose prevention site in Burlington is informed by equal shares of scientific data, real-time experience in overdose prevention sites all over the world, compassion for fellow Vermonters at risk-of-death, dignity, character and a basic moral compass. Speaking truth to “Power” is no...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

South Burlington testing lab fined for hazardous waste violation

The state has fined Eurofins TestAmerica Laboratories, a worldwide lab testing company based in Luxembourg, $12,368 for hazardous material, air and waste violations at its South Burlington location. A routine Department of Energy Conservation inspection discovered that “paper filters generated in the extraction/wet chemistry laboratory, which contained contaminated solvents and...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Williston, VT
Government
Williston, VT
Business
City
Williston, VT
Local
Vermont Business
VTDigger

Floyd Nease: Vermont’s nonprofits get short shrift from the state

This commentary is by Floyd Nease of Jericho, a former Democratic majority leader in the Vermont House, passing his retirement doing consulting and tying flies. The recent headline in VTDigger was no surprise: “UVM Health Network requests double-digit rate increase, citing inflation and pandemic pressures.” The article went on to say that other hospitals in Vermont will be making the same demands, for the same reasons.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont to receive $57.9M to help startups, entrepreneurs

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont will get nearly $58 million in federal funding to help entrepreneurs and small business startups gain access to loans and seed funding. “This program will support our innovative employers, helping them to grow and become national leaders while strengthening our communities here at home,” Scott said.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Spencer
GoLocalProv

Governor’s Aide Put on Leave After Charges in Vermont

A senior adviser to Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee has been charged with unlawful trespass and unlawful mischief, according to Vermont State Police. Both charges were filed as felonies. The story was broken by the Vermont newspaper the Timesargus.com. According to the report. Christopher Farrell, 38, of Pawtucket, is required...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

White Affinity Group: Racial bias and divisive blame strategies harm community safety

This commentary is from the White Affinity Group of the Vermont Legislature’s Social Equity Caucus. Group members are listed at the end of the commentary. In an NBC5 story in May, Burlington’s Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said that Burlington was seeing an uptick in crime and “disorder” caused by members of “affinity groups” who knew each other but weren’t gang members. NBC then added footage of young men of color in the streets to illustrate his statements.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returns with on-farm event

Educational event aims to raise awareness of dairy practices, community contributions and family life. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returned today after two years of limited activity, welcoming the public to Gosliga Farm in Addison, Vermont. Saturday’s event was the first physical gathering for the annual event since 2019, with nearly 2,000 visitors enjoying a local Vermont breakfast and then a self-guided tour of the dairy farm located in the Champlain Valley. Since 2014, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm has worked to connect the public with hard-working dairy farming families like the Gosligas – who produce wholesome dairy, care deeply for their cows, and work to protect, maintain and improve the working-landscapes of Vermont.
ADDISON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Labor#Commerce#Allied Air Freight
VTDigger

1 of 4 suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case reaches plea deal

Aron Lee Ethridge, 42, of Henderson, Nevada, is set for a “change of plea” hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Burlington. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the January 2018 shooting death of Gregory Davis of Danville. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1 of 4 suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case reaches plea deal.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Burlington Mayor Weinberger tests positive for Covid in Italy

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger tested positive for Covid-19 while on vacation in Italy with his family, his office said in a press release Friday afternoon. According to the statement, Weinberger “is experiencing mild and improving symptoms” from the virus after testing positive on Wednesday using an at-home test.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
VTDigger

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont announces Vermont Blue Dental℠ for group customers

Contact: Sara Teachout at BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont Announces Vermont Blue Dental℠ for Group Customers. Berlin, Vermont – At Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, our mission is to help you and your family live happier, healthier lives. We recognize that dental health is an important part of your overall health and well-being. We are proud to now offer Vermont Blue Dental, comprehensive dental plans, and coverage, to large employer groups.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Suspect in 2018 Vermont murder-for-hire due to change plea

The U.S. Postal Service says staffing shortages are to blame for ongoing problems with mail delivery in our region. Vermont sailing camp aims to boost diversity, inclusivity in historically white sport. Updated: 32 minutes ago. When you think of summer camp, you probably think of sports like archery, swimming and...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Possible tornado in Addison County, Vt.

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - A team with the National Weather Service will be in Addison County Tuesday to investigate a possible tornado. Viewer photos show damage on a property at the intersection of Route 17 and 22A Monday. A boat apparently moved several feet, a roof top tipped over, and porch tent destroyed.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy