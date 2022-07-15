ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor supply of OB-GYNs declining amid Roe v. Wade reversal

By Kim Russell
 3 days ago

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The labor supply of OB-GYNs is expected to fall far short of demand, according to studies done before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Now, there are warnings that the ruling could exacerbate the problem.

“I have always been interested in OB-GYN because my grandfather was the only doctor in my family and he was an OB-GYN,” said Sarah Kelly, 3rd Year medical student.

The Michigan native and third year medical student says the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, leaving abortion laws up to states might influence her to pursue another specialty.

“It feels like a much more layered decision and it feels heavier,” Kelly added. “Now with this overturning of Roe v. Wade it adds politics into the equation.”

Dana Rector is a fourth year medical student at Oakland University and plans to apply for OB-GYN residencies in the fall.

She says while a court injunction blocking a 1931 ban on abortions in Michigan is in place now, she is concerned that could change at any time as becoming an OB-GYN requires training in abortion related care.

“It definitely makes me pause and wonder if I want to receive my training here in Michigan if I can’t provide the full spectrum of health care that women deserve,” said Dana Rector, an Oakland University medical student who is considering leaving the state in favor of a state without abortion restrictions.

“It would be really scary to be practicing in a state with a restrictive ban and to have to worry about being sued or jailed. It is really scary to have to consider that in my choice of specialty,” Rector said.

This is important because doctors are likely to stay where they do their residencies and there is a growing nationwide shortage of OB-GYNs.

Before the ruling, a study projected that by 2030 in the U.S., the supply of OB-GYNs would decrease to 47,490, while demand has increased to 52,660.

Right to Life of Michigan acknowledges demand will increase as people have fewer abortions.

“They are just going to have to make room and they are going to have to add on those patients because the alternative is killing the unborn,” said Anna Visser of Right to Life of Michigan.

“There are some counties, 49% of counties in the United States that don’t have access to an OB-GYN and I am not even talking about abortion services. I just mean straight up women’s health care,” Dr. Yuliya Malayev, Metro OB-GYN said.

Dr. Yuliya Malayev with Metro OB-GYN in Commerce says studies from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologies indicate it already is and it might get harder to get women’s health care.

“I saw a patient, full-term pregnant, who didn’t see anyone at all,” said Dr. Patrice Harold of Southfield OB-GYN in Southfield.

Dr. Patrice Harold has a private practice, Southfield OB GYN, and is chief OB-GYN at Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit.

Dr. Harold says the patient struggled to find a doctor.

“We are so overwhelmed and our patient's time is constrained too, so for nine months she saw no one. Luckily she had a healthy baby,” Dr. Harold said.

Dr. Harold, like medical students is concerned about how her field will be impacted in this state if the court decides to uphold Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.

“Medical care is an individual decision between a patient and her physician. I am Catholic but I have patients who are not Catholic. And that is okay,” said Dr. Harold. “When I was a medical student I had patients coming in who were doing self abortions with coat hangers. We don’t want to go back to those days. We are going to lose women.”

