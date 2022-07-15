Probation for mother charged in infant baby's death

Watsontown, Pa. — At least 24 animals were seized from a Northumberland County residence last week after the occupants were arrested for a homicide from 2020. The PSPCA assisted with retrieving 10 rabbits, five cats, six dogs, and three horses from the home at 415 Groover Road due to safety concerns with their continued care, according to Trooper Andrea Jacobs, public information officer for state police at Milton. The animals are being checked by a veterinarian and will be adopted out to new homes.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO