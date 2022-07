Netflix's episode of "Love, Death + Robots" Vol. 3 titled "Jibaro" was recently nominated for an Emmy for outstanding short form animated program. The short was directed by Spanish director Alberto Mielgo, who won an Oscar earlier this year for his short animated film "The Windshield Wiper." For those unfamiliar with Netflix's "Love, Death + Robots," the series consists of a collection of animated shorts that all center on three core themes: love, death, and robots. Sounds simple enough, right? But there's a lot more abstraction, complexity, and depth than one would imagine. While the short was created with the intention to leave room for many different interpretations, one thing that's not clear — particularly for Latinx viewers — is why it was named "Jibaro."

