Meet candidates for Independence police chief this month

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Seven months after the police chief in Independence retired, the city takes steps to hire its next one.

City leaders will host the Police Chief Candidates in Independence on July 27.

It’s the public’s time to meet the candidates, ask questions, and provide insight into which candidate they believe should be the city’s next top cop.

“The selection of our next Chief of Police is a tremendous decision for our community, and it is very important to us that we give our residents the opportunity to share their thoughts on the final candidates before a decision is made,” City Manager Zach Walker said.

The event on July 27 is come-and-go. It will be held at the Independence Uptown Market at 211 West Truman Road. Candidates will be there from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Former Police Chief Brad Halsey retired from the department Dec. 3.

The new police chief will face issues inside the department, including an investigation and possible audit into allegations that the department misused overtime to pay for renovations to the department’s building.

