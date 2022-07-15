ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Man on bond rearrested after fleeing officers

By editor1
spmetrowire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 28-year-old Stevens Point man is...

spmetrowire.com

Comments / 0

 

wtaq.com

Short Vehicle Chase Ends in Rollover After Underage Drinking Party in Waupaca County

WAUPACA COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies were led on a short vehicle chase after responding to an underage drinking party Friday night. The sheriff’s office says at about 10:25 p.m., an underage drinking party on Bestul Road in Scandinavia was reported. It was reported the party invite was spread through Snapchat to about 300 juveniles.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Police & Sheriff calls, July 15-17

Fire: Deputies assisted numerous fire departments on the scene of a fire on the 5400 block of County W. in Bancroft at 5:51 a.m. A mobile hom...
BANCROFT, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: July 18, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, July 18:. On 07-11-2022 a deputy was on patrol observed a UTV being operated at a high rate of speed crossing USH 8 at Bill France Way in the Town of Bradley. The deputy stopped the UTV and found that the driver a Tomahawk man, 30, to be showing signs of impairment. After a series of SFSTs the driver was taken into custody for operating a UTV under the influence. He was later released to a responsible party.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Stevens Point, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Stevens Point, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WSAW

Charges likely in fatal Adams County crash

TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old Grand Marsh woman could face charges in a fatal accident that happened Saturday northeast of Wisconsin Dells. Investigators said around 7 a.m. on July 16, crews responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 23 and County Highway B in the town of Dell Prairie.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

21-year-old in custody after hitting squad car, short pursuit in Waupaca County Friday

TOWN OF SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 21-year-old man is in custody after hitting a squad car in Waupaca County Friday. Sergeant Josh Krueger says the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was called for an underage drinking party on Bestul Road in the Town of Scandinavia at 10:25 p.m. on Friday. Authorities say the invite went out to about 300 juveniles via Snapchat.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
#Police
WausauPilot

Police: Charges possible in fatal Wis. Dells-area crash

Charges are pending against a 43-year-old woman involved in a fatal weekend crash northeast of Wisconsin Dells, according to an Adams County Sheriff’s Department news release. The news release, which was posted to Facebook, said Michaela Schlake, of Grand Marsh, failed to stop at the intersection of Hwy. B...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
spmetrowire.com

Sheriff’s office hires new records specialist

The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new records specialist on June 27. Rosholt-native Tammy Henderson was sworn in to the role by Sheriff Mike Lukas before a roomful of deputies and other staff from PCSO. Henderson’s background involves longtime work with Lamers Bus Lines, Inc., where she worked...
ROSHOLT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Porta-potty burned to the ground in Winnebago County

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – A porta-potty was burned to the ground over the weekend in Winnebago County at a local boat landing. The Lake Poygan Boat Landing in the Town of Winneconne is without its porta-potty after being burnt to a crisp. Officials with the Winnebago County Parks wrote on Facebook that they believe the incident happened on Friday afternoon, Friday night, or Saturday.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cwbradio.com

More Information Released Regarding Kidnapped Man in Abbotsford

Some more information has been released regarding the man kidnapped in Abbotsford by two Florida residents. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Apparently, the victim was leaving Abbyland Foods around 1:39pm. He was forced into the back seat of a vehicle by Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez. A tip from a citizen alluded to the two men taking the victim to Florida. A search warrant issued in Florida led to finding the victim. He stated he had been held at gunpoint and his phone had been thrown out the window. Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez previously were charged with this offense in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on June 23rd.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Woman Convicted in Neenah Murder

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the suspects in a Neenah murder was convicted Thursday. Terran Colwell, 30, pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30, court records show. She had...
NEENAH, WI
cwbradio.com

Individual Arrested in Marshfield for OWI

An individual was arrested in Marshfield for OWI. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop around 10:25pm on S. Peach Ave. and E. 6th Street. During the stop, an open container of alcohol was located in the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were...
MARSHFIELD, WI
101 WIXX

Oshkosh Boat Owner Released from Jail

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An owner of a boat suspected in a hit-and-run crash has been released from jail on bond. Winnebago County jail records on Thursday showed Jason Lindemann as having been released. A $10,000 cash bond was set for Lindemann on Wednesday. Lindemann was arrested Tuesday in...
OSHKOSH, WI
nbc15.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured after Monroe Co. motorcycle accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash occurred Saturday morning in Monroe County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 9:52 a.m., they received a call about a crash on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 46 near Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Lukas has already proven worth as sheriff

Editor’s note: Open letter guidelines can be found here. For the Aug. 9 primary race, letters of support for county and state candidates will not be accepted after Monday, Aug. 1, and may or may not be included in our weekly print edition. I am writing this letter of...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

