ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens welcomes newborn orangutan

By Kerry Mannix
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zj4Te_0ghFbycm00

EL PASO, Texas -- A Sumatran orangutan was born this week at The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, marking the second birth of the species at the zoo.

Parents Ibu and Butch had their first baby, Khaleesi, in 2015. The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens announced Wednesday that they have welcomed their second.

Ibu is very protective of the newborn, so the zoo has not yet named the baby as they have not been able to conduct an initial exam and confirm the gender.

The zoo staff helped Ibu prepare for another birth throughout her pregnancy, but the mother orangutan did not seem to need much help when it came time to give birth.

“Even though Ibu’s belly was bigger than when she was pregnant with Khaleesi, delivery seemed to be a breeze. Around noon she was observed coming off the exhibit and went to her bedroom as if nothing was going on and to our surprise when we went to feed her around 3 p.m. she had her baby!” said El Paso Zoo Asia Collections Supervisor Griselda Martinez, “The baby was clinging on, nursing, and has a fuzzy little tuff of blondish hair all around its face and body. Ibu is an amazing and awesome mom! We just love her so much.”

Khaleesi has not seemed very happy since the birth of her new sibling, which zoo staff expected. The older sibling has demonstrated jealousy over the newborn in multiple instances, in which Ibu had to discipline Khaleesi.

Ibu, Khaleesi and the new baby can be found at the exhibit yard from 9 a.m. to noon, then will be in the outside yard with Butch. Once the baby is older and familiarized with the exhibit, the orangutan family will be in the exhibit together.

“Sumatran orangutans are among the most critically endangered primates in the world. The threat to the orangutan population is the loss of forest habitat as it is converted to palm oil plantations, mining, road clearing, legal and illegal logging, forest fires, and hunting,” said El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano, “Today, there are an estimated 14,000 orangutans in the wild, with numbers continuing to drop at an alarming rate. It is estimated that orangutans will be extinct from the wild within the next 10 years, so every animal we add to the captive population is a very significant birth.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Hidden Gems to explore in West Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is one of the largest states in the US and has everything from the swelling ocean to the tallest pine trees as well as rich desserts and flowing rivers. Many beautiful locations in the state of Texas can be overlooked so we have compiled a list of some hidden gems to visit in West Texas before the summer comes to an end.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTSM

107 year old El Paso woman shares secrets to living a long life

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Justina Robles was born in 1914 and will be celebrating her 108th birthday on August 6th. Robles’ family says she is always happy, singing, and joking around. This year, the family wants to celebrate her by having people drive by with balloons and signs because last year they were not able to celebrate due to Covid-19 restrictions.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Theme set for 86th Annual Sun Bowl Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Sun Bowl Association and title sponsors Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers announced that this year’s theme will be ‘Mardi Gras – El Paso Style.’  “We really work at finding different themes each year,” Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas said. “It gets a little challenging after […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
City
El Paso, TX
KTSM

Have a day with ‘Summertime on the Farm’ in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum is giving a chance to have a day of family fun at their “Summertime on the Farm” event happening July 16. The new event is called “Summertime on the Farm” and features yard games, trolley rides, activities, food, and music. Admission is […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Love gardening? Become a certified Master Gardner Volunteer

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso County Master Gardeners are members of the local community who are enthusiastic, love gardening and are willing to share their knowledge with others. Organizers say the local chapter is holding in-person classes now and will be held Thursdays, September 8 through November...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botanical Gardens#The Zoo#Illegal Logging#Sumatran#The El Paso Zoo
93.1 KISS FM

6 More El Paso Restaurants That Have Stood The Test Of Time Pt. 3

In the third edition of El Paso Restaurants Who Have Stood The Test Of Time, we are taking a look at six more longstanding eateries across the Sun City. Over the last couple of months, we've shared some of the El Paso restaurants that have survived the test of time, which average out over 600 years in business combined at the following popular local hot spots, including:
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Take care of your pets without getting out of the vehicle

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru pet wellness clinic, sponsored by the Petco Love Foundation. The event is first-come, first-served and limited to the first 500 pets. So far this […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Pets
cbs4local.com

COVID-19 cases in El Paso County remain 'high'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso released the COVID-19 data for CDC week 28. The community reported 2,603 new COVID-19 cases and 1,430 new breakthrough cases. The community also reported 6 new deaths; however, the deaths did not occur during the same week, but over...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Deported U.S. Army Veteran Returns Home to Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with deported U.S. Army Veteran, Ivan Ocón, about his return home on July 5, 2022, to Las Cruces, New Mexico with the representation of Yale Law School’s Veteran’s Legal Services Clinic. Two days later he became a naturalized U.S. Citizen. Ocón was deported to Mexico for six years and was a director of the “Deported Veteran’s Support House-Juarez Bunker” along with José Francisco López, a Vietnam Veteran deported more than 20 years ago and still unable to return home. Ocón now also helps “Repatriate Our Patriots” as Director of Community Engagement to “bring our Veterans home.” More information on Facebook with “All Relations United,” “Repatriate Our Patriots,” and “Deported Veteran’s Support House.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Why Does The Chamizal Memorial Exist

The Chamizal Memorial draws tons of visitors every year, for all kinds of reasons. For years, people have come to the Chamizal for concerts, enjoying the park, meeting friends from Juarez, etc. Do you know why it's there to begin with?. Once upon a time, The Rio Grande was a...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Jiffy Lube Celebrates New Store in El Paso with FREE Gas Giveaway

A second convenient and quality preventive vehicle maintenance location has arrived in El Paso with the recent opening of a new Jiffy Lube Multicare service center. To celebrate, the location invites the community to 1389 George Dieter in El Paso for a Grand Opening Celebration and Mega Gas Giveaway on Friday and Saturday, July 22-23, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
Deming Headlight

Deming Border agents foil human smuggling attempt

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents in cooperation with law enforcementpartners disrupted 20 vehicular human smuggling schemes rescuing 129 smuggled migrants last week.The most significant of these events occurred on July 10, at 4 a.m., when Las Cruces Border Patrolagents assigned to the I-10 immigration checkpoint encountered a Ford Excursion sports utility vehicleattempting to circumvent inspection. The driver failed to yield to agents as they were attempting to stopthe vehicle. A vehicle immobilization device was used to bring the Ford Excursion to a stop on NewMexico Highway 549.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy