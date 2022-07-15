ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Cigarette butts blamed for fire on east side of Madison

By Jaymes Langrehr
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Fire officials in Madison say cigarette butts that were thrown away in a plastic planter are to blame for a fire on a deck at a home on the city’s east side earlier this week. Fire crews were called to the 5800 block of...

Groundskeepers frustrated with vandalism at Cambridge cemetery

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. – It was a frustrating weekend for the grounds crew at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Cambridge after dozens of headstones were damaged. “This is by far not the first time this has happened. This is probably the third or fourth time this has happened,” head groundskeeper Chance Traeder said Monday.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
Sauk County officials identify bicyclist killed in crash near Merrimac

MERRIMAC, Wis. — Sauk County Sheriff’s officials identified a bicyclist Monday who was killed in a crash last week near Merrimac. David M. Curto, 65, of rural Merrimac, was cycling on State Highway 78 near Goette Road Thursday afternoon when he lost control and veered into the westbound lane. Officials said a vehicle then hit Curto, who died at the scene.
MERRIMAC, WI
Downtown moving days trash and recycling collection to begin August 1

MADISON, Wis. — Move-in day is right around the corner for UW-Madison students. Residents living in downtown Madison will be able to place moving day trash and recycling carts out for pickup starting August 1. Crews will empty trash and recycling carts in the moving days area on weekdays...
MADISON, WI
Counselor at camp for kids with burn injuries pays it forward

EAST TROY, Wis. — A woman who suffered severe burns as a child is returning as a counselor at a summer camp aimed at giving other kids with burn injuries a sense of normalcy. Tanya Bolchen suffered third-degree burns when an air conditioner exploded inside her grandparents’ Boscobel home...
EAST TROY, WI
Evers announces grants to build affordable housing

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin will invest in projects to develop affordable housing across the state. Governor Evers announced a series of grants Monday worth over $32 million, meant to fund affordable multifamily housing projects statewide. The move is part of a plan originally announced in April. Evers had announced...
MADISON, WI
Badgers star Braelon Allen named to watch list for Maxwell Award

MADISON, Wis. — After a breakout freshman season, Badger running back Braelon Allen is getting national recognition. After being named a finalist for Freshman of the Year last season, Allen is now on the watch list for this year’s Maxwell Award, given to the most outstanding player in college football. Allen was the only Badger named to the watch list.
MADISON, WI
Madison West, Middleton alums picked in 3rd round of MLB Draft

MADISON, Wis. — A pair of local baseball products will have a chance to begin a professional career after being picked in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft. Former Madison West star Drake Baldwin, who has been playing catcher at Missouri State since graduating, was picked by the World Series champion Atlanta Braves 96th overall on Monday afternoon. Baldwin was named second-team all-Missouri Valley Conference in 2021. He was ranked as the fourth-best baseball prospect in Wisconsin in 2019 and was the second-best catching prospect in the state after hitting .324 as a senior for the Regents. Baldwin was also a star hockey player, scoring a state-leading 43 goals as a junior.
MADISON, WI

