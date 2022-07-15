Cigarette butts blamed for fire on east side of Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A pair of local baseball products will have a chance to begin a professional career after being picked in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft. Former Madison West star Drake Baldwin, who has been playing catcher at Missouri State since graduating, was picked by the World Series champion Atlanta Braves 96th overall on Monday afternoon. Baldwin was named second-team all-Missouri Valley Conference in 2021. He was ranked as the fourth-best baseball prospect in Wisconsin in 2019 and was the second-best catching prospect in the state after hitting .324 as a senior for the Regents. Baldwin was also a star hockey player, scoring a state-leading 43 goals as a junior.

MADISON, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO