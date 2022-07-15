ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont Land Trust works to educate on invasive edibles PART 2

WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStuck in Vermont: Author Margot Harrison digs deep in 3rd thriller & makes it all up. Margot Harrison has been writing since she was little, and many of her stories explore...

www.wcax.com

WCAX

Current use law changes slightly in Vt. to encourage old growth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters looking to protect their land under the current use law will find updated parameters to do that. County foresters still want people to manage their land, but for some, it’s now about letting old growth flourish. The goal of current use is to promote...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Teen celebrates completion of swim from Vermont to Canada

Monday Weathercast. Updated: 3 hours ago. Your Monday evening outlook. Burlington City Council to consider long-term lease for Beta Technologies. Updated: 4 hours ago. Beta...
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Fmr. Senior Adviser for Rhode Island Governor McKee arrested in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the Boston Globe, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee’s former senior adviser was arrested in Vermont. Vermont state police say on Saturday -- they responded to a burglary on Sunset Drive in Waterbury. On the way, they got another call of a man trying to steal a car from a home on the same street.
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

New USPS delivery options for businesses in Vermont, New Hampshire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Businesses in Vermont and New Hampshire can now get next-day postal service deliveries. Through USPS Connect, Vermonters and Granite Staters can mail a local package one day and have it delivered the same or the next day at a low cost. It’s part of a larger...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returns with on-farm event

Educational event aims to raise awareness of dairy practices, community contributions and family life. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Breakfast on the Farm returned today after two years of limited activity, welcoming the public to Gosliga Farm in Addison, Vermont. Saturday’s event was the first physical gathering for the annual event since 2019, with nearly 2,000 visitors enjoying a local Vermont breakfast and then a self-guided tour of the dairy farm located in the Champlain Valley. Since 2014, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm has worked to connect the public with hard-working dairy farming families like the Gosligas – who produce wholesome dairy, care deeply for their cows, and work to protect, maintain and improve the working-landscapes of Vermont.
ADDISON, VT
WCAX

MiVT: Peaceful Harvest Mushrooms

Amelia the chicken spends her day doing, well, what chickens do: digging up dirt; looking for dinner, bugs and grass mostly; or hanging with her feathered friends at her Hinesburg henhouse.
HINESBURG, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont to receive $57.9M to help startups, entrepreneurs

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont will get nearly $58 million in federal funding to help entrepreneurs and small business startups gain access to loans and seed funding. “This program will support our innovative employers, helping them to grow and become national leaders while strengthening our communities here at home,” Scott said.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

YCQM: July 17, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The struggle to find help for kids who need round-the-clock care. Our Christina Guessferd looks into a dilemma involving Vermont’s services for developmentally disabled kids. Also, investigations at the Vermont National Guard after allegations of misconduct. We go one-on-one with the commander of the Guard...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont announces Vermont Blue Dental℠ for group customers

Contact: Sara Teachout at BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont Announces Vermont Blue Dental℠ for Group Customers. Berlin, Vermont – At Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, our mission is to help you and your family live happier, healthier lives. We recognize that dental health is an important part of your overall health and well-being. We are proud to now offer Vermont Blue Dental, comprehensive dental plans, and coverage, to large employer groups.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Staffing shortages continue to slow mail delivery in the region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Postal Service says staffing shortages are to blame for ongoing problems with mail delivery in our region. For months, people have reported delays in receiving mail in both rural and suburban communities in our region. Recently, people have said it’s still a problem.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Suspect in 2018 Vermont murder-for-hire due to change plea

Vermont sailing camp aims to boost diversity, inclusivity in historically white sport. Updated: 32 minutes ago. When you think of summer camp, you probably think of sports like archery, swimming and...
VERMONT STATE

