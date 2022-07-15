ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

FRIDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri reports over 13,000 new COVID cases

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
The state of Missouri is reporting 13,717 new coronavirus cases for the week of July 7 through Wednesday.

The state reported 920 patient hospitalizations and 107 patients in the ICU for the week of July 13.

The dashboard is showing COVID community levels for the central region to be low with cases up by 9.6% compared to the previous week. The central region includes Howard, Boone, Audrain, Montgomery, Gasconade, Osage, Cole, Callaway, Miller, Camden, Morgan, Moniteau and Cooper County. The central region is the only region in Missouri with a low COVID-19 community level.

Maries County is considered in the southwest region and cases are up 13% in the region; the county is considered to be in the high COVID-19 community level. Pettis and Saline County are considered in the Kansas City region and cases are up 15.5% in that region and the region is considered to be in the high COVID-19 community level.

Across the state, there are 28 communities, including Chariton County, that are considered to have a high COVID community level. Across Missouri, 39 counties are considered medium COVID community level including Boone, Cooper, Howard, Cole, Maries, Pettis and Randolph County. The rest are considered in the low level.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past week.

The omicron variant remains the dominant variant in Missouri. As of the week of June 26, the state is reporting the BA.2 lineage is 3% of cases, the BA.2.12.1 lineage is 24.2% of cases, BA.4 is 24.2% and the BA.5 lineage as 48.5% of case.

Comments / 13

Chris Collins
3d ago

My friend works in a hospital and she says they lie about the number of covid cases. She's even been sent home early due to low senses. I seriously think they lie. Remember the hospitals get up to 88.000 dollars for every supposebly covid death.

9
Glenn Demas
3d ago

my wife works at a hospital and it drives me crazy why people won't get the shots and it killed my younger brother.

6
Kelly Taylor
3d ago

The covid vaccine can go either way. Side effects are starting to show for some. It's a choice whether anyone wants it or not and we need to respect their decision.

3
