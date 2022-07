Ladell Reynolds, 91, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away on July 17, 2022. Ladell was born on October 24, 1930, in Cleveland, GA to Celia Matilda Smith Dalton and Alonzo Columbus "Lonzo" Dalton. Mrs. Reynolds was the 11th of 12 children and the lone survivor of her siblings. Ladell spent her early career in the textile industry. She retired with 30 years of service to Winn Dixie in Gainesville. Her time in the Winn Dixie Deli provided her with great friends and satisfaction in providing world class service and friendship to her regular customers, many of whom affectionately called her the "Winn Dixie Lady."

