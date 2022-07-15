Find out why Bloomington, Indiana was named one of the Best Places to Travel in 2022

There are many reasons why someone might want to be educated. Some of the logic includes securing employment opportunities, achieving a higher income level, poverty reduction, equality and better health. WalletHub has crunched some numbers to determine which US cities have the most educated people. To determine where the most...
INDIANAPOLIS — July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and the Hoosier state is full of local ice cream shops. To celebrate the occasion, Yelp released its list of the best ice cream in every U.S. state and Canadian province for 2022. TeeJay's Sweet Tooth, located near 86th Street...
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Union Jack Pub in Speedway announced in a Facebook post Sunday, its doors closed for good Sunday evening after being in business for 41 years, according to Union Jack Pub-Speedway Facebook post. According to Union Jack Pub’s Facebook post, the lights will go out at...
Peter Mraz became head of the American Pianists Association just a year ago. We are writing to let you know that American Pianists Association’s Board of. Directors has accepted the resignation of President & CEO Peter Mraz, who. wanted to share these sentiments:. “It has been a privilege to...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the wake of Sunday’s mass shootings at the Greenwood Park Mall and in Beech Grove, the state’s new permitless carry law is back in the spotlight. The bill took effect on July 1, and allows most Hoosiers 18 and older to carry a handgun without a permit.
INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms are hitting Indiana this weekend. This is much needed rainfall coming up amid drought conditions across the state. Timing out Saturday chances for showers and a few storms. Rain kicks off in the overnight hours late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Storms are...
INDIANAPOLIS — Give us some meat pies and we’re happy for the day. The Kafe whips up made-from-scratch meat pies and sells them at farmers markets all around Central Indiana, including the Binford Farmers Market in Indy and farmers markets in Avon, Brownsburg, Fishers, Greenwood, Noblesville and Zionsville.
(WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released an additional statement in the wake of Sunday’s tragic shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. “I join all Hoosiers in being grateful for the quick, heroic actions taken by an individual citizen and first responders on Sunday evening in Greenwood, surely preventing further loss of life and injuries,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I stand with the community in grieving the loss of lives, and my thoughts are also with the many people impacted by this traumatic incident, including innocent bystanders whose lives are forever changed.”
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 20. Hoosier favorite?. Every day we're going to give you four choices along with...
MASON, Ohio — A Seymour, Indiana woman unknowingly helped an Ohio amusement park celebrate a major milestone Wednesday. “Really?!” Grace Timmons could be heard asking excitedly after being told she was the 20 millionth rider of the Diamondback coaster at Kings Island. The 23-year-old became the lucky rider at 7:01 p.m. during a visit to […]
New Jersey-based Catalent is within days of opening the first piece of a major expansion at its Bloomington operation. This most recent expansion is a $350 million investment and is expected to create 1,000 jobs. Catalent Bloomington General Manager Andrew Espejo has more.
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of bikers rode through three Indiana counties on Saturday for the sixth annual Libby and Abby benefit ride. The event honors 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German, whose murders in Delphi remain unsolved. The ride went from the Kitley Inn on Indianapolis' east side through...
INDIANAPOLIS – We’re nearly five inches behind on precipitation for where we should be this summer in Indianapolis. This weekend brings rain chances to help chip away at that deficit!. Weekend rain chances. Rain kicks off in the overnight hours late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Storms...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six new officers were selected to join the 2023 air show with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. One of the officers, Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Petko, is an Indiana native. He will be participating in the October 2023 air show in Greenfield.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a motorcycle crash in Parke County. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on US 41 Saturday. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Deputies said the man was taken to […]
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The four people who died as a result of Sunday’s mass shooting in the Greenwood Park Mall have been identified. The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall, located at 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 North in Greenwood, Indiana. […]
