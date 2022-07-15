Gentleman Jack Creator: 'Options Are Being Explored' for Potential Season 3, Following Cancellation at HBO

Click here to read the full article.

Anne and Ann’s love story might not be over just yet.

Despite Gentleman Jack ‘s cancellation earlier this month, series creator Sally Wainwright is offering hope to devastated fans of the lesbian period drama, which was a co-production between HBO and the BBC before the former decided to pull out.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com , Wainwright says that “there is a desire to go on with it amongst quite a lot of people.” In the wake of HBO opting not to continue its partnership for a third season, the trick would be finding “another partner who stream it globally.” And she promises that “all those other options are being explored.”

“If HBO had been up for it, there’d have been no question” about a third season, she adds. “It’s been a very successful show in all areas for them – it’s had fantastic reviews, it’s had a very respectable audience and on top of that it’s had an impact on the community of gay women. We have the most extraordinary fanbase.”

Gentleman Jack — which was inspired by Anne Lister’s real-life diaries — starred Suranne Jones as Anne, whose journey of restoring her uncle’s estate in 1832 leads to a series of adventures, including a romance with another woman, Ann Walker (played by Sophie Rundle).

“I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has,” Jones said when news of the show’s cancellation was announced. “It wasn’t always the easiest job I’ve had… but it was always worth it to see the response it got.” Added Rundle, “I am so proud to have been a part of reclaiming their place in history. I am overwhelmed by the love this show inspired. And PROUD. So fiercely proud.”

Are you hoping for a miracle, Gentleman Jack fans? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.