San Marcos, CA

San Marcos high school senior wins P.E.O. Star Scholarship Award

 3 days ago

Katelyn Osterink, a June graduate of San Marcos High School, has been awarded the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) Star Scholarship Award for her excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities and community service. This award is for $2,500 for her first year of college.

Katelyn Osterink (Courtesy of Sara Osterink)

Katie created her own nonprofit by creating and selling custom water color portraits of family pets and using the proceeds to train therapy dogs to visit hospital patients and raise awareness of the impact of these visits.

Completing the Agricultural Pathway at San Marcos High School, she has given more than 350 hours of volunteering at horse rescues and regularly helps an elderly neighbor care for her horses by feeding, watering, riding them and mucking out the corrals.

A passionate artist, Katie won the 3D Artist of the Year Award at her high school as well as first prize for her sculpture at the recent Alley Art Fest.

Graduating with honors, Katie’s high grades won her several regional and high point awards for her Interscholastic Equestrian Team, and a place at U C Davis where she will study animal science and management.

The Del Mar P.E.O. Chapter F-PS is the sponsor of Katie. Only one girl may be sponsored per chapter each year for this award.

