Sophia Dunkley helps England seal ODI series victory with maiden century

By George Sessions
The Independent
 3 days ago

Sophia Dunkley’s maiden hundred for England helped inflict a crushing 114-run defeat on South Africa in Bristol to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match one-day international series.

Dunkley made the most of her recent promotion to number three to smash 107 from 93 balls with Tammy Beaumont , Emma Lamb and Nat Sciver also hitting half-centuries.

It helped England post 337 for five and Charlie Dean’s four-fer ensured South Africa fell well short of their target with the tourists dismissed for 223 at the end of the 41st over to give Heather Knight’s side victory in the ODI series.

Beaumont (58) and Lamb (67) took centre stage at the start of the day-nighter with both passing fifty in a century stand for the first wicket before Chloe Tyron sent them back to the pavilion.

It brought Dunkley to the crease and she continued her remarkable rise since her international debut last year with a 142-run partnership for the third wicket alongside Sciver, who struck a rapid 63 off 47 balls.

With the innings coming to a close and 300-mark already hit, Dunkley seized her moment in the 48th over with a leg-side boundary followed by a single into the on-side to bring up a memorable first three figures in England colours.

South Africa made a strong start in pursuit of 338 at the County Ground and with experienced duo Kate Cross and Katherine Brunt rested for this match, the onus was on ODI debutants Issy Wong and Lauren Ball.

Laura Wolvaardt took the attack to England initially and blitzed her way to 55 before Dean had her and the rest of the top-order in a spin.

Dean claimed four for 53 and Wong provided able support with three for 36.

Sophie Ecclestone brought any faint South African hopes to an end when she dismissed Marizanne Kapp following an entertaining 73 and concluded proceedings soon after to secure an emphatic win.

Angry Cameron Smith clashes with reporter who asked him about joining Saudi rebel tour straight after his stunning St Andrews victory: 'I just won the British Open and you're asking about that?'

Cameron Smith's celebrations after taking out the British Open were soured when he clashed with a reporter who asked him about joining the rebel Saudi LIV tour straight after his incredible victory. The journalist apologised for the poor timing before quizzing the Queenslander on rumours he'd join the controversial breakaway...
GOLF
Lewis Hamilton explains ‘personal choice’ to continue wearing face mask after contracting Covid twice

Lewis Hamilton has explained his reasonings behind reverting back to wearing a face mask in the paddock with people around him “getting sick” again with Covid-19. The Mercedes star has contracted the virus twice, missing the Sakhir Grand Prix in 2020 as a result of a positive test, with current team-mate George Russell deputising for him in Bahrain.
MOTORSPORTS
Man United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Result and final score after Martial, Rashford and Sancho goals

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-1 today in Melbourne as the two Premier League clubs continued their pre-season preparations.United have enjoyed their trip to Australia so far, with heavy wins over Liverpool and Melbourne Victory, as Erik ten Hag gets to grips with his new squad and despite the continued absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. And that form continued after goals by Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho took the game away from Palace and gave Ten Hag’s new-look front-line a major confidence boost.Palace have Covid and injury troubles but still fielded plenty of talent with Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the line alongside Jordan Ayew. The 18-year-old winger Malcolm Ebiowei got a start, as did 20-year-old Killian Phillips and 19-year-old Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, but they could not stop the Eagles from going down at the MCG, despite the consolation goal by Joel Ward. Read More Erik ten Hag determined to restore glory to Manchester United alongside Cristiano RonaldoBarcelona wage dispute still holding up Frenkie De Jong’s Manchester United move
PREMIER LEAGUE
‘My world is falling apart’: Ex-Wales captain Ryan Jones diagnosed with dementia

Former Wales captain Ryan Jones has revealed his fears for the future after being diagnosed with early-onset dementia aged 41.Jones, capped 75 times and a member of the British and Irish Lions squad on the 2005 tour of New Zealand, received the diagnosis of probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in December last year.In an interview with the Sunday Times, Jones said: “I feel like my world is falling apart.“I am really scared because I’ve got three children and three step-children and I want to be a fantastic dad.“I lived 15 years of my life like a superhero and I’m not....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
