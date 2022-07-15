John McNair: Plotting Oswego’s future

Leonard A. West, also known as “Lenny” or “Westy,” 80, Pittsboro, passed away on June 20, 2022. He was born and raised in Oswego, New York. Following high school, he joined the Navy as a decoder and was stationed in Naples, Italy where he met his former wife Anna. Upon his return to Oswego, he became an electrician for the IBEW Local Union 43 for over 45 years. He was a member of the Oswego Masonic Lodge. Lenny was an avid racing fan and spent many years encouraging his son Jeff in his passion to drive race cars. He also loved reading, crossword puzzles and playing and winning at poker. Following his retirement, Lenny moved to Indiana to be closer to his son. He was a supportive and loving grandpa; present for many hockey games, practices, school events, soccer games, swim meets and his granddaughter’s singing and dancing performances. He was always good for a laugh and some colorful language and stories and made friends everywhere he went. He was a one-of-a-kind man that was loved and will be missed. Lenny was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Ruby West; and his brothers Duane and Danny West. Survivors include his children Jeffrey (Laura) West, Denise (Yannis) Pihas; and grandchildren Ilias Pihas, Isabella Pihas, Noah West, Evan West, and Owen West. Private services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Brighton Hospice.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO