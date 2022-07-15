ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

John McNair: Plotting Oswego’s future

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall starts the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. When John McNair was born, Oswego was little more than a collection of log cabins perched next to Lake Ontario. When he...

Sterling angler takes over grand-prize lead in LOC Summer Derby

OSWEGO — A Sterling angler is the new grand-prize leader in the Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby, which runs through July 31. Joe Snook caught a 31-pound, 3-ounce salmon on Friday to take over the top spot in the derby, which offers a $10,000 grand prize. Snook weighed his...
STERLING, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD- 7/11/22 – 7/17/22

Time/Date: 12:49:00 – 07/15/22 Booking Number: 7408. 12:10:00 – 07/15/22 PL215.50.03 AM2 (2383) CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT. Time/Date: 12:49:00 – 07/15/22 Booking Number: 7410. Loc. of Arrest: 110 E BROADWAY Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description:. 14:00:00 – 07/14/22 PL215.50.03 AM2 (2383) CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT. -Arrest Number: 7406.
FULTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Renowned Finger Lakes Surgeon Joins Auburn Orthopedic Specialists

One of the most respected and accomplished orthopedic surgeons in upstate New York is joining the growing Orthopedic Specialists Practice at Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Daniel Alexander, MD joins a growing Auburn Orthopedic Specialists Practice (AOS) that is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Alexander received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and completed his orthopedic training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls ITT Goulds Workers Getting Ready for Contract Talks

If you were driving along Fall Street in Seneca Falls Monday afternoon, you likely spotted a parade of workers walking around the ITT Goulds Pumps facility. A spokesperson from the Buffalo office for United Steel Workers 3298, which represents a majority of the Seneca Falls employees, told us it was a “friendly march” by union workers as they enter contract negotiations with ITT.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Leonard A. West

Leonard A. West, also known as “Lenny” or “Westy,” 80, Pittsboro, passed away on June 20, 2022. He was born and raised in Oswego, New York. Following high school, he joined the Navy as a decoder and was stationed in Naples, Italy where he met his former wife Anna. Upon his return to Oswego, he became an electrician for the IBEW Local Union 43 for over 45 years. He was a member of the Oswego Masonic Lodge. Lenny was an avid racing fan and spent many years encouraging his son Jeff in his passion to drive race cars. He also loved reading, crossword puzzles and playing and winning at poker. Following his retirement, Lenny moved to Indiana to be closer to his son. He was a supportive and loving grandpa; present for many hockey games, practices, school events, soccer games, swim meets and his granddaughter’s singing and dancing performances. He was always good for a laugh and some colorful language and stories and made friends everywhere he went. He was a one-of-a-kind man that was loved and will be missed. Lenny was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Ruby West; and his brothers Duane and Danny West. Survivors include his children Jeffrey (Laura) West, Denise (Yannis) Pihas; and grandchildren Ilias Pihas, Isabella Pihas, Noah West, Evan West, and Owen West. Private services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Brighton Hospice.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

And the rainfall winner is…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The dry lawns of CNY got a good drink. Gulp, gulp….Ahh…. Before Monday’s rainfall, a mere .76″ of rain had fallen at Syracuse’s Hancock Airport for the month of July. That’s bad enough, but if you couple that rainfall deficit, with...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man charged with mugging in Madison County, troopers say

LENOX — A Rome man is accused of mugging a jogger with a pair of angry pit bulls in Madison County Friday evening, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said the 62-year-old male jogger was running along a trail in the Town of Lenox at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when he encountered two aggressive pit bull dogs, who were not leashed. Troopers said the jogger ran behind a tree to avoid being bitten, at which point he was confronted by the dogs' owner, Shalako Simon II, 22, of Rome.
ROME, NY

