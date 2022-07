ST. ALBANS – Rugby is alive and well in Vermont. Players coming from all over New England to Hard’ack Recreation Area in St. Albans for the all day tournament on Saturday. “There’s a variation of laws for rugby, there’s more than one kind, said the events’ organizer Filip Deptula. “This is probably the fastest paced one because it’s only seven minute halves and it’s only seven people.”

SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO