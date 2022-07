Gloria J. (Hammond) Stephenson Giffin, 88, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family, while under the care of Shriver’s Hospice. She was born April 26, 1934 in Greenup County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Clarence and Sarah (Blankenbeckley) Hammond. She enjoyed worshiping her God and enjoyed her church family at the Union Tabernacle Church, where she was a prayer warrior. In her younger days she enjoyed yard sales, cookouts and picnics with her family.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO