It’s Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Melissa Virginia Dailey. On June 14, 2022, Dailey was being treated at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott Valley when she began struggling with the nurse that was trying to treat her. Dailey took the nurse’s trauma shears and cut the palm of the nurse’s hand. Dailey was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Health Care Worker and Disorderly Conduct. She has since failed to appear in court on her charges.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO