Congress & Courts

U.S. House approves $840 billion defense budget — with boosts to military pay, Ukraine assistance and more

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full House of Representatives approved an $840 billion Department of Defense budget — increased by $37 billion from the total the Biden Administration sought. That increase to the budget comes through an amendment sponsored by Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Virginia Beach, and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine. Their proposal...

