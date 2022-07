Camillus, N.Y. — Paul Bertan is steady at the helm of the pontoon boat cruising down the Erie Canal. After all, he's been doing it for quite a while. Bertan, a teacher, has been volunteering at the Camillus Canal Park since its inception 50 years ago. Currently, he leads pontoon boat tours down the canal on Wednesdays and Sundays, teaching families about the history of the canal. He told us about the rocks marked with indentations from ropes near the aqueduct and had plenty to say about the mules that used to pull boats down the canal.

CAMILLUS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO