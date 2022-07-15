ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Blockchain And Crypto Assets Council Dissolved By Parent Organization Amidst Market Downturn

By Shiv Juneja
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has dissolved a division, the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), according to a statement released by CoinDesk. What Happened: The decision by IAMAI...

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

