Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can't seem to catch a break. In the aftermath of being excluded from the top-10 QBs by an ESPN poll surveying NFL personnel, the former MVP caught more flak from ex-Ravens safety Bernard Pollard. Notably, Pollard said that he believes no top wide receivers will go to Baltimore while Jackson is at the helm because he's "not able to make the throws."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO