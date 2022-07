YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Fire Department and Home Depot are partnering to host the “Partners in Safety” safety supplies giveaway on Saturday, July 16.

The Yazoo Herald reported safety products like smoke detectors and first aid kits will be offered to the community while supplies last.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the fire station located at 210 South Washington Street.