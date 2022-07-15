Wellsburg receives almost $300,000 in grant money for dilapidated buildings

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)

Some good news for the city of Wellsburg.

They have been chosen to participate in the pilot phase of the DEP’s Reclamation and Abandoned Dilapidated properties program.

Blighted properties are a problem in just about every community and Wellsburg officials have been trying to get theirs taken care of for years but money was always an issue.

City Manger Stephen Maguschak says those blighted properties are a nuisance to the neighborhood and bring down property value.

Now with this $290,000 grant they will be able to tackle that project.

“Some of the bids that you’re actually getting on these properties are in the tens of thousand of dollars just to take care of one house. I mean this is just a Godsend and we’re hoping with this program going to work out and we’re going to try to utilize it the best we can.” Stephen Maguschak – Wellsburg City Manager

They plan to start the process as soon as possible.



They already have a list of places they want taken care of.

