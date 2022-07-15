ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsburg, WV

Wellsburg receives almost $300,000 in grant money for dilapidated buildings

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vuNrY_0ghFRXhL00

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)

Some good news for the city of Wellsburg.

They have been chosen to participate in the pilot phase of the DEP’s Reclamation and Abandoned Dilapidated properties program.

Blighted properties are a problem in just about every community and Wellsburg officials have been trying to get theirs taken care of for years but money was always an issue.

City Manger Stephen Maguschak says those blighted properties are a nuisance to the neighborhood and bring down property value.

Now with this $290,000 grant they will be able to tackle that project.

“Some of the bids that you’re actually getting on these properties are in the tens of thousand of dollars just to take care of one house. I mean this is just a Godsend and we’re hoping with this program going to work out and we’re going to try to utilize it the best we can.”

Stephen Maguschak – Wellsburg City Manager

They plan to start the process as soon as possible.


They already have a list of places they want taken care of.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Need a way to dispose of a worn American flag?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) If your American flag is faded or tattered, you may be looking for the right way to respectfully dispose of it. Two area entities–Altmeyer Funeral Homes and Family Services of the Upper Ohio Valley–are collecting them, and making sure they’ll be retired respectfully. Each retired flag will go on to serve a […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

100 year anniversary of Cliftonville mine riot

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Brooke County Historical Museum and Culture Center hosted a special program today in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Cliftonville mine riot. A century ago, a deadly gun battle ensued between union miners and mine guards. Numerous accounts reported up to 500 miners waging war at the mine. At […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Officials: Collaboration lowered cost of Beechurst Avenue widening

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Beechurst Avenue widening project will relieve West Virginia University campus congestion and will be completed at a lower cost. The project was awarded to Bridgeport-based Bear Contracting LLC at a price of $5,478,899.91. Ron Justice, Director of Local Government Relations said because the property owners...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellsburg, WV
Sports
Wellsburg, WV
Government
City
Wellsburg, WV
WTRF- 7News

New festival aimed at WV Folklore coming to Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Something is lurking in the West Virginia Wilderness it’s call Folklore Fest! Hancock County Parks and Recreation is thrilled to bring this brand new event to the area this fall! It’s going to be at the Gas Valley Sports Complex and Playground in New Cumberland! This is going to be an […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County 4-H members prepare livestock for competition

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Marshall County Fair continues this week.   Fair participants spent Sunday moving in their project and getting settled in for the busy week.    4-H members work for months getting their projects ready for the big show.   Those who brought livestock, which consist of lambs, pigs and cattle, took their turns weighing […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Mylan Park Foundation receives grant for BMX facility

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mylan Park Foundation will receive a $4.7 million grant for constructing a BMX facility. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the grant last week. “This project will boost tourism and outdoor recreation in Morgantown while providing economic stability for the region,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grant Money#Urban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Mayor to deliver State of the City address

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – What’s going on in the City of Wheeling? If you’d like the answer to that, Mayor Glenn Elliott is getting ready for his annual State of the City address on July 26.  The Mayor said he can’t tease any big announcements just yet, but that morning the Streetscape Project opens for […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Little Italy portion of festival is coming back

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) It’s one of the tastiest traditions in the Ohio Valley. The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival starts July 29. One special part of the festival that had gone away for a while will be back. Festival Board Member Bob Triveri says everybody asks him if Little Italy is coming […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

“Chad’s Ride” encourages motorcycle awareness

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Family and friends of the late Chad Senkbeil of Wheeling say Chad (“Knuckles”) was a beloved member of the Flawless Riderz Club. He was killed in a traffic crash in July 2018 on I-470. Saturday the club held their 4th annual “Chad’s Ride For Motorcycle Awareness.” Ann Senkbeil, Chad’s stepmother, said […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Belmont County Animal Rescue League closing

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We have just learned in the last few hours that the Belmont County Animal Rescue league is closing its doors. Other animal shelter officials have confirmed they received a letter from BCARL’s director of Operations, Denise Nally. Nally said they are closing due...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Marshall County Fair takes stage beginning Sunday

The Marshall County Fairgrounds will soon be filled with animals, rides, food, and people of all ages. It’s set to begin Sunday. There’s a good reason for that. "The fair begins on Sunday this year because we have a demolition derby,” said Beth Bertram, president of the fair board. “Something we haven't had here in a long time. A lot of people excited about that.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wetzel County man admits to having meth in Marshall County

Franklin Keith Dotson, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Dotson, 38, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Dotson admitted to having methamphetamine in July 2021 in Marshall County. Dotson faces...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Where people in Morgantown are moving to most

(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Morgantown, WV Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Morgantown between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

48K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy