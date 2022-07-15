ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

CSF School Board Member to Serve on ISBA Legislative Committee

By Ken Hartman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Sutton school board member for the Community Schools of Frankfort has been appointed to the Legislative Committee of the Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA). The purpose of the Legislative Committee is to direct the development of the annual legislative priorities and foundational statements that will guide the Association’s advocacy efforts...

