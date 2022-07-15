ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento Kings Sign Former Second-Round Pick In Free Agency

By Brett Siegel
 3 days ago

On Friday, the Sacramento Kings agreed to a two-year deal with 2019 second-round pick KZ Okpala.

Entering the 2022-23 season, the Kings find themselves on a 16-year playoff drought, something they are looking to end right away.

Between signing Malik Monk on the first day of free agency to drafting Keegan Murray with the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft to trading for Kevin Huerter out on the wing, the Sacramento Kings have been making a ton of moves to try and win right now.

New head coach Mike Brown has seemed to be working with the front-office to fill out this roster and their most recent move on Friday signals this.

The Kings and 23-year-old forward KZ Okpala agreed to a two-year deal on Friday, as first reported by Yahoo’s Chris Haynes.

Okpala was drafted 32nd overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2019 NBA Draft and was immediately dealt to the Miami Heat on draft night in a three-team deal that involved T.J. Warren going from the Phoenix Suns to the Indiana Pacers.

The young forward has only played for the Heat in his career, but he was traded in February to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a future second-round pick. Okpala was then waived by the Thunder shortly after.

A lengthy forward that has the ability to play multiple positions, KZ Okpala is still a very raw talent that definitely has untapped potential.

While he was never really able to crack the Heat's main rotation, the Kings have plenty of opening on their bench, especially out on the wing.

Being a part of the Nigeria National Team with head coach Mike Brown, Okpala will look to restart his career in Sacramento.

