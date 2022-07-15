ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

North Texas population reaches 8 million

By Tyler Manning
CW33
CW33
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like the North Central Texas Region has hit a new milestone. According to the 2022 population estimates from the...

cw33.com

Comments / 0

 

