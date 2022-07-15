Lafayette Utilities fuel costs drop. Customers will save on electricity rate.

Lafayette Utilities System is passing on lower fuel costs to customers this coming month as the rising cost of electricity begins to level off.

Fuel costs for LUS customers will drop 8.5% this month, the city-owned utility announced Friday, lowering the rate from 8.2 cents per kilowatt-hour to 7.5 cents.

The change will amount to an overall drop of 5.4% in LUS's residential electricity rate since the utility's operational charge of 4.76 cents per kWh, which is set by the City Council, will remain unchanged.

"We are pleased to be able to reduce our Fuel Adjustment Charge (FAC) due to lower market prices and our power supply strategies," LUS Director Jeff Stewart said Friday.

"We will continue to monitor the energy market and take appropriate action to limit risk and reduce costs on behalf of our customers."

LUS makes its electricity by burning coal and natural gas, and it bolsters its local power production by purchasing electricity from other utilities around the country that sell excess power they generate.

To ensure it can pay its fuel costs every month, the city-owned utility passes its fuel charges directly to customers. In recent months, that charge has increased dramatically as the cost of natural gas has risen.

LUS's fuel charge peaked last month at 8.2 cents per kWh, up 119% from June 2021, largely because of increasing natural gas prices and obstacles that prevent quickly moving to a greater reliance on coal.

The coming drop in LUS's fuel charges could be the start of a trend, if natural gas prices continue to fall in the coming weeks. At the Henry Hub distribution station in Erath, where LUS buys its natural gas, prices have dropped 34% in the past month.

That may not correspond to an equal drop in LUS fuel charges, since LUS relies on coal power plants and energy sold on multi-state markets for a large part of its power. But it is a good sign for customers who have faced high costs and hot weather this summer.

“We've seen some reductions over the last couple of weeks. It's really made us feel good about the next month, and so my goal is, as soon as we can reduce it, we're going to reduce it,” LUS Director Stewart told the Daily Advertiser last week.

“No matter what that reduction is, I don't want to charge somebody a high fuel rate if I don't have to.”

