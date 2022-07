LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local group has matched a reward for the capture of a serial horse killer, increasing the total $10,000. A spokesperson says David Kohlmeier and Derek Parent, hosts of "The Problem Solver Show," are allocating another $5,000 for information leading to an arrest, on top of the $5,000 already pledged by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO