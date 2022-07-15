ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Spielberg's Rumored Fantastic Four Involvement Debunked

By Bri Constantino
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entire Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom went absolutely nuts when a massive rumor circulated yesterday on social media surrounding one of the franchise's biggest projects. According to reports, one of the film industry's most celebrated and influential directors Steven Spielberg is joining the billion-dollar franchise to helm the highly anticipated...

TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Fantastic Four: Marvel Studios Reportedly Courting Steven Spielberg to Helm Reboot

There's no denying that the Fantastic Four is one of the most important superhero teams in all of geek culture and fans have been dying to see a "proper" live-action take on Marvel's First Family. Over the years, there have been several live-action iterations of the F4 but it's safe to say that all of them failed to click with the audience.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

As Marvel’s Blade Reboot Approaches, Wesley Snipes Reveals How He Took Steps To Get A Fourth Movie In The OG Franchise Made

There are some exciting characters that are set to take center stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, and one that has fans particularly hyped is a certain vampire hunter. I’m, of course, talking about the one and only Blade, who will be played by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali when he returns to the big screen. While fans are hyped to see this new iteration of the character, there’s still plenty of love for Wesley Snipes’ OG version of the hero. Snipes, for his part, also has a lot of affection for his superhero role and, amid the hype for the reboot, he’s revealed one of the ways in which he’d taken steps to get a fourth movie in his franchise made.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Dark Knight Trilogy Actor is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play Doctor Doom

After two failed attempts by Fox to establish the Fantastic Four as a formidable superhero team, Marvel fans have seemingly lost faith that they'll ever see a proper live-action adaptation of comic book's so-called First Family. However, all that changed when Marvel Studios officially confirmed in 2020 that Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing are all coming to the MCU.
MOVIES
People

Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos

The Grammy Award nominee, 52, shared some candid wedding photos from her nuptials with the Academy Award winner, 49, on Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. "We did it," she prefaced in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Composer Revealed

The countdown is officially on for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the upcoming Disney+ series arriving in a little over a month. The series, which will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, has continued to make headlines in recent months, especially as components of its ensemble cast and crew have begun to be announced. A new update from Film Music Reporter reveals the latest crew member to join She-Hulk, with Amie Doherty set to serve as the series' composer. Doherty's past work includes Undone, Happiest Season, and Spirit Untamed.
MOVIES
ComicBook

X-Men Fan Art Imagines Henry Cavill as MCU Cyclops

Marvel Studios has been slowly including mutants into their project with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Ms. Marvel revealing that the titular hero is actually a mutant. Ryan Reynolds and his Maximum Effort production team are hard at work developing their upcoming third film in the Deadpool franchise with the studio, so it seems that the mutants are here to stay. Fans have been wondering what and X-Men lineup in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could look like as well as who could play the characters. Now, one digital artist has transformed former Superman actor Henry Cavill into Cyclops for a possible appearance in an upcoming MCU movie.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard to direct and star in new horror movie

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is set to star in a new horror movie. According to Deadline, the actor will feature in horror comedy Hell of a Summer, alongside Wynonna Earp's Billy Bryk. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is based on an original script by...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman’s Next Project Announces Unfortunate Update

Lewis Pullman and the rest of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick saw rave reviews for their performances following the premiere of the Tom Cruise film over the Memorial Day weekend. Weeks later, the new movie continues to do well at the box office. In fact, it is also attracting the praise of experienced military pilots. Now, almost two months following the film’s debut, Pullman had another major picture ready to premiere on the big screen. Sadly, though, the Top Gun: Maverick star’s newest project just received an unfortunate update.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Marvel Fan Art Imagines Taron Egerton As Wolverine, So Watch Out, Hugh Jackman

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, and Kevin Feige and company are showing no signs of slowing down. Phase Four has been a doozy so far, but fans are collectively holding out hope for the introduction of the X-Men in one of the upcoming Marvel movies. And some Marvel fan art has imagined Kingsman actor Taron Egerton as Wolverine, so watch out Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Natalie Portman Teases Jane Foster’s MCU Future After Thor: Love and Thunder

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. After years of anticipation, the long-awaited continuation of Chris Hemsworth's titular hero's MCU journey with Thor: Love and Thunder has finally arrived in theaters. Only this time, two Mighty Thors are roaming around the MCU now that Natalie Portman's Jane Foster wields Mjolnir and possesses the godlike might of the God of Thunder.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Reacts To Rumors of His Wolverine Return in the MCU

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman continues to joke around with the internet’s emotions. The former X-Men actor posted a picture of himself in an Adventure Time t-shirt on Twitter this morning, with an ominous caption, "Let's see what rumor the look on my face starts today..." Hugh Jackman’s latest tweet...
MOVIES
Deadline

Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk To Write & Direct Horror-Comedy ‘Hell Of A Summer’ For 30West, Will Star Alongside ‘The White Lotus’ Actor Fred Hechinger

Click here to read the full article. Actors Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and Billy Bryk (When You Finish Saving the World) will make their feature directorial debut with Hell of a Summer—a contemporary horror-comedy based on their original script, in which they’ll star alongside Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus). Details as to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps. But Hechinger will produce alongside Aggregate Films’ Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan, and Parts and Labor’s Jay Van Hoy. 30West is fully financing and exec producing the film, and co-repping worldwide rights with CAA Media Finance. Production kicks off in Ontario, Canada this...
NFL
epicstream.com

New MCU Scoop Fuels Giancarlo Esposito's Casting as Fantastic Four's Doctor Doom

Back in 2019, Marvel President Kevin Feige officially greenlit a reboot of the Fantastic Four. However, three years after, there hasn't been an actual development about the reboot, including the next actors who would bring the heroes back to the MCU. Thankfully, Marvel Studios seemingly made progress by adding Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito as Fantastic Four’s arch-nemesis, Doctor Doom.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Emilia Clarke Recalls Near-Death Experience After Suffering Two Brain Aneurysms

There's no denying that being an actor can be physically and mentally demanding and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke had a firsthand experience of just how detrimental her job as an actress can be for her health and well-being. Some of you probably aren't aware that Clarke suffered two brain aneurysms while filming the hit HBO series — first in 2011 and the second occurrence in 2013.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Captain America 4: Marvel Fans Anticipate SDCC Announcement After New Art Surfaces

We're officially a week away from San Diego Comic-Con, and the event is promising to bring a lot of surprises in the realm of geek culture. One of the most highly-anticipated parts of this year's convention is definitely the Marvel Studios panel, which is expected to outline some major reveals for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have been speculating at length about what those reveals will be, and a newly-surfaced banner for the event definitely adds to the mystery. The banner, which you can check out below, shows art of Sam Wilson / Captain America (Anthony Mackie) alongside Sharon Carter (Emily Van Camp), who is clad in her iconic white costume from the comics. Given the recent reports indicating that The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah will be helming the upcoming Captain America 4, fans have started to wonder if this banner confirms that some sort of announcement about the film will be presented during the SDCC panel.
COMICS

