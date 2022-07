NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating after shots were fired in White Marsh and three people were assaulted in Middle River on Sunday. At just after 2:30 a.m. on July 17, an individual assaulted three people in the 9800-block of Charbank Lane (21220). All three suffered non-life threatening injuries. The suspect being sought. At 3 p.m. on July 17, several individuals got … Continue reading "Shots fired in White Marsh, three people assaulted in Middle River" The post Shots fired in White Marsh, three people assaulted in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.

WHITE MARSH, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO