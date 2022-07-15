Woman wanted out of Mississippi for trafficking cocaine arrested in Asheboro

Olivia Alcaras Jaimes mugshot (credit: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman who is wanted out of Mississippi for trafficking cocaine was arrested in Asheboro, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Thursday, Randolph County deputies responded to Iveydale Drive in Asheboro when they were told about a family fight.

The caller told arriving deputies that he and his girlfriend, 35-year-old Olivia Alcaras Jaimes, had a verbal altercation but denied assaulting her.

During the investigation, Randolph Communications advised that Jaimes was wanted out of Mississippi for trafficking cocaine with a full extradition order.

Jaimes was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Magistrate’s Office where she was charged as a fugitive from justice out of the state of Mississippi.

She was given a $150,000 secure bond and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center for processing.

An extradition hearing was scheduled for Friday in Randolph County District Court.