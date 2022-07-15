Rockford Police win blood drive against Fire Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, police officers and firefighters took a few minutes out of their shift to donate blood at the Rock River Valley Blood Center in the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive.

On Friday the winner was announced:

With a total of 140 donations, the Police Department defeated its firefighter counterparts. Rockford Fire had 136 donations.

“No one likes to lose and organizationally we like to take that stance together. If we do that just to help support a local organization I think that’s just tremendous,” said Police Chief Carla Redd.

The blood center is always accepting donations. To learn more, click here .

