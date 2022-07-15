ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Police win blood drive against Fire Department

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpYnv_0ghFOWLt00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, police officers and firefighters took a few minutes out of their shift to donate blood at the Rock River Valley Blood Center in the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive.

On Friday the winner was announced:

With a total of 140 donations, the Police Department defeated its firefighter counterparts. Rockford Fire had 136 donations.

“No one likes to lose and organizationally we like to take that stance together. If we do that just to help support a local organization I think that’s just tremendous,” said Police Chief Carla Redd.

The blood center is always accepting donations. To learn more, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Surrounded A Large Group Of Off Road Vehicles At A Local Business, Tip411 & How To Report Tips To The Police

ATV/OFF-ROAD VEHICLE INFO: We are aware of the ongoing issues with ATV’s and other off-road vehicles on the streets of Rockford. Illinois law states that any motorized, unlicensed vehicle on the street is illegal and we need the public’s assistance in locating the violators and where they reside. You can file a complaint here: https://rockfordil.gov/city-departments/police/office-of-professional-standards/ or email matthew.williams@rockfordil.gov with any details/photos you may have.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man shot while on his front porch

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 21-year-old Rockford man said he was shot while on the front porch of his house by one of four people he saw on the corner of his street. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Freemont Street around 4:05 p.m. on Saturday and found the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Arson suspected in fire at Ingersoll building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department says a fire was intentionally set in a building in the Ingersoll Complex on Fulton Avenue on Sunday. According to officials, firefighters were called to the complex, at 605 Fulton Avenue, around 5:06 a.m. by a maintenance worker who noticed smoke coming from a basement window. The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Amish couple hurt in Whiteside County accident

On July 17, 2022 at approximately 8:09 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Millard Road in rural Morrison, Ill. The crash was between an eastbound vehicle driven by Miranda M. Jenkins (who turned 34 today) of Clinton, Iowa...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2 injured in Boone County house fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was flown to a burn center and a firefighter was injured after a ceiling collapsed while crews battled a house fire on Steeplebush Drive on Saturday night. According to the Boone County Fire Protection District, crews fought a garage fire which spread to...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Blood#Rockford Police#The Police Department#Rockford Fire#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two hospitalized after Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash in Boone County Monday afternoon. Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to the crash at Marengo and Russellville Roads around 1 p.m. The crash involved a silver SUV and a work truck, with both sustaining major damage. […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Does this Freeport street need bike lanes?

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Freeport is considering adding some bike lanes to a busy street, and they are asking for residents’ input. W. Stephenson Street is currently four lanes at Ridge Drive, but decreases to two lanes at the west city limits. The proposal right now is to turn W. Stephenson into […]
FREEPORT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KWQC

2 injured in Whiteside Co. vehicle versus horse-drawn buggy crash

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were injured when a vehicle struck their horse-drawn buggy Sunday morning. Around 8:09 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded to U.S. Route 30 and Millard Road in rural Morrison. According to deputies, the crash happened between an eastbound vehicle driven by Miranda...
MORRISON, IL
WIFR

One juvenile arrested, others detained in connection with stolen vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 15-year-old male faces felony charges after being caught driving with multiple passengers in a reported stolen vehicle. Rockford police tracked the vehicle around 10:30 Sunday night from the area of Whitman Street and Haskell Avenue to an alley in the 600 block of Acorn Street.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Drug, potential child neglect investigation leads to crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a drug investigation and potential child neglect investigation Sunday afternoon, which lead to a vehicle crash. Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of Kedzie St., where they saw the suspect vehicle driving away. MPD said officers tried...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Jefferson Street Bridge might get some renovations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some much needed improvements could soon be coming to a major bridge in the City of Rockford. Rockford city leaders gave the green light Monday night to apply for funding. It is now a waiting game, as the federal government decides if the Jefferson Street Bridge is eligible for the funds. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy