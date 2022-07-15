ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jessie Bates, Bengals fail to agree to extension. Here's what's next.

By Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVzfb_0ghFNGVi00

Jessie Bates and the Cincinnati Bengals failed to agree to a long-term contract extension ahead of Friday's 4 p.m. deadline and now it waits to be seen if the veteran safety will show up to training camp.

A source close to the situation told The Enquirer that Bates has no intention of signing the franchise tag. If he does not sign the tag by the NFL's Nov. 15 deadline , he'll have to sit out the remainder of the NFL season.

If Bates doesn't sign the tag, he would turn down a fully-guaranteed $13 million contract and won't be able to play for any NFL team this year due to the rules of the franchise tag. After a year's worth of contract negotiations, the Bengals and Bates' camp were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.

How the Bengals and Bates got to this position:

Cincinnati’s front office and Bates tried to get a contract extension done in the offseason of 2021. The Bengals view their former second-round pick as a key piece in the foundation head coach Zac Taylor is building. Bates, not only a star player on the field, is also one of the most well-respected players in the locker as he was named a team captain last season.

The two sides were unable to come to an agreement before the start of the season although Bates was hoping it would get done.

“I’m super eager to get a deal done, I want to be here,” Bates said on July 29, 2021.

After a slower start to the season, Bates admitted the contract negotiation process weighed on him more than he thought it would. As the season went on, Bates started to play better. By the end of the 2021 season and through the playoffs, he was arguably the Bengals’ best player on defense.

The next opportunity for the Bengals and Bates’ camp to engage in contract negotiations was following Super Bowl 56 . A deal was not agreed on by March 8, the NFL’s deadline for clubs to place the franchise tag on a player. The Bengals placed the tag on Bates to give themselves more time as the tag guarantees the player will play one more season under contract with his team.

Bates opted not to show up for the Bengals’ voluntary offseason program and train on his own. Several players spoke in favor for their teammate to receive a new deal.

“I obviously want him to get paid,” Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader said of Bates. “That’s my dog. But I keep telling him those fruits are gonna come. He’s put in the labor. He’s put in the work. And those fruits are gonna come, whether it’s here or somewhere else.”

After placing the tag in March , the clock started to tick. The Bengals and Bates had until 4 p.m. on Friday to finalize a long-term extension and failed to do so.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Bengals final offer to Bates only guaranteed  $4 million more than what he would get if he eventually signs the franchise tag.

Bates has no desire to play on the tag and his future with the Bengals looks like now comes into question. It’s not uncommon in the NFL for players who are experiencing displeasure with their contract negotiations to hold out and show up for training camp. All eyes will be on Bates when the Bengals open training camp on July 27.

What does the safety market look like in the NFL?

It’s unclear what Bates is seeking in his new deal and what the Bengals offered him. Specific contract details like that are rarely shared with the public.

What is clear is that Bates feels he’s worth more than what Cincinnati has put on the table for him. Bates, 25 years old, hired top NFL agent David Mulugheta of Athletes First to negotiate this contract.

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Minkah Fitzpatrick, 25, this summer, the safety market was reset. Fitzpatrick became the highest-paid safety in the league with an average annual salary of $18.4 million.

Here’s a breakdown of the five next highest-paid safeties in the NFL and their age:

Jamal Adams ($17.6 million)

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Age: 25

Guaranteed at signing: $36 million

Justin Simmons ($15.2 million)

Team: Denver Broncos

Age: 27

Guaranteed at signing: $32 million

Marcus Williams ($14 million)

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Age: 27

Guaranteed at signing: $32 million

Kevin Byard ($14.1million)

Team: Tennessee Titans

Age: 25

Guaranteed at singing: $25 million

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jessie Bates, Bengals fail to agree to extension. Here's what's next.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Tennessee State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Kevin Byard
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Assault

Former NFL tight end Orson Charles was arrested in his native Tampa Friday night after allegedly threatening to shoot two off-duty police officers. According to WTSP.com, Charles, 31, was driving one of two cars attempting to park in the same spot in Ybor City. After Charles lost out on the spot, he reportedly approached the driver's side of the other vehicle and brandished a weapon.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Titans#American Football
FOX Sports

Is Ravens' Lamar Jackson a victim of 'ridiculous' narrative?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can't seem to catch a break. In the aftermath of being excluded from the top-10 QBs by an ESPN poll surveying NFL personnel, the former MVP caught more flak from ex-Ravens safety Bernard Pollard. Notably, Pollard said that he believes no top wide receivers will go to Baltimore while Jackson is at the helm because he's "not able to make the throws."
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bengals Writer Sums Up The Reality With Jessie Bates

Cincinnati Bengals beat writer Kelsey Conway tweeted that the team is better with safety Jessie Bates on the field. However, that possibility is being threatened by the fact that he hasn’t signed his franchise tag. Worst yet, both parties haven’t agreed to a long-term deal as the July 15...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy