MIAMI - A crime of opportunity in North Miami Beach could have seriously injured a woman who was trying to sell her phone and now police have arrested a teenager in the case. CBS4 has decided not to identify the teen who police said was arrested and faces felony theft charges in the theft of an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. Doorbell video captured the victim talking to a man who was going to buy her phone after she advertised it online.Video shows the suspect snatch the phone from her hand, then jump into a waiting car. She went after him....

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO