Early morning garage fire in East Bakersfield

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
 3 days ago
Photo Courtesy of Brandon A. Barraza

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A detached garage caught fire in East Bakersfield Friday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Flower Street just west of Tulare Street on Friday, according to BFD.

Officials said, there were no injuries and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

What caused the fire is unknown, according to the department.

The start of the fire is still under investigation.

